Is Sobhita Getting Ready For Her Wedding?

The Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI served up some serious looks!

Punit Balana’s latest collection, Johari Bazaar, paid tribute to Jaipur’s vibrant energy, blending khaka patterns inspired by Rajasthani puppets with intricate Mughal motifs.

The rich colour palette, featuring jewel tones like gulaabi gulaal and baingani, captured the essence of a bustling bazaar.

The shining star of Punit’s show was Sobhita Dhulipala, who walked in an intoxicating wine-toned lehenga that had everyone talking.

IMAGE: Punit makes sure every detail is in place as far as his beautiful showstopper is concerned.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

IMAGE: Sequins, smoky eyes and a whole lot of attitude -- Sobhita was slaying the runway.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

The designer and his muse take a bow.

More glimpses from the show...