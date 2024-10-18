Bhumi Or Alaya -- Who's The Ultimate Glam Queen?

This year's Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI was lit.

We were treated to a fashion feast that showcased the rich heritage of Indian textiles with innovative upgrades from top designers in India.

Actors walked the ramp looking absolutely gorgeous.

Who do you feel took the glam crown? Cast your votes in the poll below and let us know.

IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar. Photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar's style game is as edgy and sharp as they come and she owned the runway!

In a stunning purple, mermaid-inspired, sari-styled gown, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was an image of elegance.

Alaya F took the runway by storm in a striking, intricately embroidered black thigh-high slit gown.

Supermodel Ujjwala Raut beautifully presented a seamless fusion of nature's beauty and high fashion.

Sharvari made an avant-garde runway debut in an outfit that will resonate with today's forward-thinking women.

Here's another confident debutant -- Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker.

And when the trolls began to criticise her, this is what she had to say.

Fatima Sana Shaikh looked stunning in a cream satin maxi dress with a magnificent Aladdin lamp-inspired embroidered corset belt.

Choose your favourite showstopper. Vote now!