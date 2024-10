Last updated on: October 11, 2024 18:33 IST

Bhumi Pednekar’s sense of style is as eclectic and as bold as the characters she plays on-screen.

On Day 3, she stole the spotlight as the showstopper for Designer Richa Khemka.

IMAGE: Bhumi flowed down the runway in a billowy black gown with a deep plunging neckline, complemented by statement gold accessories.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week

Do scroll down for more glimpses from the show: