Alaya F Is Pure Magic

Designer Ashdeen Z Lilaowala has been known for taking Parsi embroidery techniques to new heights with his modern sensibilities.

For his new collection, the designer – his label is called Ashdeen -- was inspired by the Japanese philosophy, Kintsugi -- the art of fixing broken things using gold.

Another highlight was use of contemporary silhouettes and contrasting colours.

IMAGE: In this captivating black thigh-high slit gown, Alaya F rules the runway.

IMAGE: He brings drama to the table with electric blue tube tops with dreamy embroidered pants that have hints of sheer…

IMAGE: …And paints lilac dreams on a black slip gown and embroidered choker.

IMAGE: There’s a garden of violets on this pale sheer shirt layered over dark-hued co-ords.

IMAGE: Self-on-self embroidered co-ords look so luxe with a multi-coloured cover-up.

IMAGE: Burgundy meets Parsi Gara. Hit or miss?

IMAGE: He plays up the pastel and sequin trend in this slinky short dress.

IMAGE: How gorgeous is that! The modest sari gets a kitschy spin.