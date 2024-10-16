Victoria's Secret: The Gorgeous Angels Are Back

Six years.

That’s how long it has been since the last Victoria’s Secret show.

Faced with accusations of a lack of inclusivity when it came to body types and ageism, the brand took a beating on the popularity scale.

Adding fuel to the fire was its then marketing chief Ed Razek’s belief that a transgender and plus size models could not be Victoria’s Secret angels. And that Jeffrey Epstein -- who was convicted of sex trafficking -- was an adviser to Les Wexner, Victoria's Secret’s former CEO.

Several stores were closed over last few years, leading this intimate wear brand towards a financial crisis.

Now, the show has returned, promising inclusivity and diversity.

It was amazing to see models who had different body types, and belonged to different age groups, on the Victoria’s Secret runway.

The show walked a new path by featuring its first-ever transgender models, Alex Consani and Valentina Sampaio.

Fifty-year-old Kate Moss and her 22-year-old daughter, Lila Moss, were both angels.

The Hadid sisters -- Gigi and Bella -- were electrifying on the ramp.

Plus size models like Paloma Elsesser and Ashley Graham shined in the show.

Candice Swanepoel, Doutzen Kroes and Alessandra Ambrosio -- who were some of Victoria’s Secret’s most famous angels -- returned to flutter their wings.

Pop culture’s faves -- Cher, Blackpink’s Lisa and Tyla -- ruled the night with their pumped-up performances; it was another first for the brand which has never had an ever all-female line-up of artists to perform at the show.

More highlights from the show:

IMAGE: Bella Hadid. All photographs: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

IMAGE: Gigi Hadid in pink.

IMAGE: And red.

IMAGE: Adriana Lima.

IMAGE: Taylor Hill.

IMAGE: Joan Smalls.

IMAGE: Alex Consani. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alex Consani/Instagram

IMAGE: Imaan Hammam.

IMAGE: Cher mesermises.

IMAGE: Tyla performs dressed as an angel.

IMAGE: As does Lisa from Blackpink.

IMAGE: Ashley Graham.

IMAGE: Eva Herzigova.

IMAGE: Doutzen Kroes.

IMAGE: Carla Bruni.

IMAGE: Irina Shayk.

IMAGE: Tyra Banks, who retired as a Victoria's angel in 2005.