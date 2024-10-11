News
Who Is Fatima Smiling For?

Who Is Fatima Smiling For?

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: October 11, 2024 13:38 IST
Day 2 of the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI proved that fashion just got a lot more exciting -- and a lot more sustainable.

No wonder showstopper Fatima Sana Shaikh was beaming.

Fatima Sana Shaikh

IMAGE: As showstopper for NIF Global’s The Runway collection at the on-going Lakme x FDCI Fashion Week, Fatima Sana Shaikh rocked a stunning cream satin maxi dress.
The real showstealer however was that golden, embroidered corset belt whose magic lamp took us straight back to Aladdin’s world.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week

 

Lakme Fashion Week

IMAGE: The standout accessory -- a playful vinyl record-shaped handbag -- added a quirky twist to this modern regal look.

 

Lakme Fashion Week

IMAGE: This skull print top with a flirty ruffled lace hem is spooktacular, just in time to slay those Halloween parties at the end of October.

 

Lakme Fashion Week

IMAGE: Y2K fashion just got a dazzling Indian twist with this butterfly-inspired embroidered top paired with a rich burgundy skirt.

 

 

Lakme Fashion Week

IMAGE: With satin blue culottes that are smoother than butter and a waistcoat that screams 'power hour’, this is boss energy, full throttle!

 

Lakme Fashion Week

IMAGE: This colour-blocked ensemble’s cool quotient has us in a style tizzy.

 

 

REDIFF STYLE
