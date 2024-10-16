News
Ujjwala, Dia Go Ultra-Glam

Ujjwala, Dia Go Ultra-Glam

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: October 16, 2024 12:17 IST
Designer Abhishek Sharma blended glam with earthy vibes with his collection Trin/तृण  at the at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI.

Think intricate ornamentation inspired by fields, using metal couching, heat-textured fabrics and sustainable raffia fibre.

And a supermodel to show it off.

Ujjwala Raut at Lakme Fashion Week

IMAGE: Ujjwala Raut did justice to this avant-garde concept piece. Photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

 

Ujjwala Raut at Lakme Fashion Week

IMAGE: Mother Nature meets high fashion! Photographs: Kind courtesy Ujjwala Raut/Instagram

 

Ujjwala Raut at Lakme Fashion Week

IMAGE: Designer Abhishek Sharma celebrates with his showstopper.

 

Lakme Fashion Week

 

Lakme Fashion Week

 

Lakme Fashion Week

 

 

 

Dia Mirza glowed on the ramp as showstopper for Ethereal Bloom by Designer Samant Chauhan at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI.

The stunning collection captures the essence of modern romance while honouring the heritage of Indian bridal fashion, making it a standout moment at the event.

The attention to detail, featuring rich textures and iconic Indian wedding symbols, brings the bridal experience to life on the fashion stage.

Lakme Fashion Week

IMAGE: Dia embodies the quintessential royal begum in this jewel-tone red gown with lavish kaarigari.

 

Lakme Fashion Week

IMAGE: Samant Chauhan’s collection shines in an opulent wedding setting.

Lakme Fashion Week

 

Lakme Fashion Week

 

Lakme Fashion Week

 

Lakme Fashion Week

 

Lakme Fashion Week

REDIFF STYLE
