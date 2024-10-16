Ujjwala, Dia Go Ultra-Glam

Designer Abhishek Sharma blended glam with earthy vibes with his collection Trin/तृण at the at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI.

Think intricate ornamentation inspired by fields, using metal couching, heat-textured fabrics and sustainable raffia fibre.

And a supermodel to show it off.

IMAGE: Ujjwala Raut did justice to this avant-garde concept piece. Photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

IMAGE: Mother Nature meets high fashion! Photographs: Kind courtesy Ujjwala Raut/Instagram

IMAGE: Designer Abhishek Sharma celebrates with his showstopper.

More images from this show:

Dia Mirza glowed on the ramp as showstopper for Ethereal Bloom by Designer Samant Chauhan at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI.

The stunning collection captures the essence of modern romance while honouring the heritage of Indian bridal fashion, making it a standout moment at the event.

The attention to detail, featuring rich textures and iconic Indian wedding symbols, brings the bridal experience to life on the fashion stage.

IMAGE: Dia embodies the quintessential royal begum in this jewel-tone red gown with lavish kaarigari.

IMAGE: Samant Chauhan’s collection shines in an opulent wedding setting.

More glimpses from the show: