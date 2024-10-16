Ujjwala, Dia Go Ultra-Glam

Designer Abhishek Sharma blended glam with earthy vibes with his collection Trin/तृण at the at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI.
Think intricate ornamentation inspired by fields, using metal couching, heat-textured fabrics and sustainable raffia fibre.
And a supermodel to show it off.
More images from this show:
Dia Mirza glowed on the ramp as showstopper for Ethereal Bloom by Designer Samant Chauhan at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI.
The stunning collection captures the essence of modern romance while honouring the heritage of Indian bridal fashion, making it a standout moment at the event.
The attention to detail, featuring rich textures and iconic Indian wedding symbols, brings the bridal experience to life on the fashion stage.
More glimpses from the show: