IMAGE: Manu Bhaker turns heads in a latex dress and green jumper. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

Double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker made a splash at the Lakme Fashion Week, captivating audiences with her stylish and confident walk.

Fresh off her Paris Olympics success, Bhaker turned heads as the showstopper for Marks and Spencer, showcasing her versatility beyond the shooting range.

Wearing a sleek, sleeveless black dress, Bhaker exuded elegance and poise on the runway. Her signature shooting pose added a unique touch, a reminder of her Olympic triumphs. The moment quickly went viral, sparking a wave of online discussion.

While some praised Bhaker for her confidence and style, others questioned her foray into the fashion world. Undeterred, Bhaker addressed the critics in a social media post, urging everyone to pursue their passions without limitations.

'Don't let anyone limit your dreams,' Bhaker wrote. 'Haters will hate, but lovers will love. Make your own way, in your own style. There's no shortcut to success, but why do easy things when you've been given the strength to do difficult ones.'