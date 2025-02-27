HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Jasmine Bhasin's Cool Vibes

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
February 27, 2025 13:57 IST

Jasmine Bhasin loves blending various style aesthetics.

Her ability to balance sophistication with a fun spirit shines in her fashion choices.

On the work front, she will be seen next in Badnaam, a Punjabi movie.

Jasmine Bhasin

IMAGE: Jasmine Bhasin leaves her fans speechless in her Punjabi kudi avatar that features a pretty paranda and traditional jewellery. All photographs: Kind courtesy Jasmine Bhasin/Instagram

 

Jasmine Bhasin

IMAGE: Diamonds are a girl's best friend and Jasmin proves it with her bling-bling attire.

 

Jasmine Bhasin

IMAGE: Putting her best foot forward in a shimmery black sequinned dress with rose applique.

 

Jasmine Bhasin

IMAGE: She's a modern bride in floral deets and flawless dewy makeup.

 

Jasmine Bhasin

IMAGE: The pretty actor takes the playful route with jasmine-inspired ear cuffs that match her name.

 

Jasmine Bhasin

IMAGE: Beautiful shades of pink....

 

Jasmine Bhasin

IMAGE: Her immaculate styled corset sari earns her brownie points.

 

Jasmine Bhasin

IMAGE: Buckling up in her edgy denim dress for her next fashion adventure.

 

Jasmine Bhasin

IMAGE: She's giving models a run for money with her crochet co-ords layered over a string bikini.

Jasmine Bhasin

REDIFF GET AHEAD
