Jasmine Bhasin's Cool Vibes

Jasmine Bhasin loves blending various style aesthetics.
Her ability to balance sophistication with a fun spirit shines in her fashion choices.
On the work front, she will be seen next in Badnaam, a Punjabi movie.
IMAGE: Jasmine Bhasin leaves her fans speechless in her Punjabi kudi avatar that features a pretty paranda and traditional jewellery. All photographs: Kind courtesy Jasmine Bhasin/Instagram
IMAGE: Diamonds are a girl's best friend and Jasmin proves it with her bling-bling attire.
IMAGE: Putting her best foot forward in a shimmery black sequinned dress with rose applique
.
IMAGE: She's a modern bride in floral deets and flawless dewy makeup.
IMAGE: The pretty actor takes the playful route with jasmine-inspired ear cuffs
that match her name.
IMAGE: Beautiful shades of pink....
IMAGE: Her immaculate styled corset sari
earns her brownie points.
IMAGE: Buckling up in her edgy denim dress for her next fashion adventure.
IMAGE: She's giving models a run for money with her crochet
co-ords layered over a string bikini.
>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES