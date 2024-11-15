Bangle Bliss: Stack It Up Like Niharika, Mouni...

From holiday glam to everyday chic, the stacked bangle trend is making serious waves.

Spotted on A-listers like Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, this style staple easily elevates any look -- be it a casual day out or a glamorous night in.

The beauty of stacking bangles is that it adds instant flair to your ensemble, giving your outfit that perfect mix of fun and panache.

It’s time to stack ‘em up and let your wrists do all the talking because when it comes to bangles, more is definitely more!

IMAGE: Krystle D'Souza's stacked gold bangles complement her warm-toned halterneck jumpsuit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'Souza/Instagram

IMAGE: Pragya Jaiswal took the futuristic route with her silver bangles. Don't they go perfectly with black cut-out dress? Photograph: Kind courtesy Pragya Jaiswal/Instagram

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone's bejewelled studded bangles shine under the spotlight, as does her traditional suit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

IMAGE: Diana Penty drenches herself in jewels, flaunting a bold stack of shimmering silver bangles. Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

IMAGE: A closer look at all that gorgeousness. Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

IMAGE: Trust Katrina Kaif to effortlessly use stacked bangles to enhance the chic-ness her western outfit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

IMAGE: Niharika NM is serving avant-garde realness in a ruched grey gown and gold stacked bangles. Photograph: Kind courtesy Niharika Nm/Instagram

IMAGE: Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is all about maximalism, piling on exquisite gold bangles to complement her statement necklace. Photograph: Kind courtesy Akansha Ranjan Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Mouni Roy turns up the heat, layering stacked bangles with her beachwear for a look that’s pure sun-kissed glam. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

IMAGE: Channelling a laidback fashion vibe, Komal Pandey stacks oxidised and dull gold coloured bangles with her printed co-ords. Photograph: Kind courtesy Komal Pandey/Instagram

