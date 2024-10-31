Diwali Style: Forget Blouses, This Hot Trend Is IN!

It’s the Festival of Lights and the perfect time to wear your finest jewellery, those luxurious, bold, elegantly crafted ethnic wear.

But you can always give it a twist and these celebs show you how.

Use corsets, breastplates and body ornaments give your saris and lehengas a fresh look.

Take inspiration from these cutting-edge designs worn by fashion-forward celebs to ensure turn heads with your ultra-mod style.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Kiara Advani’s ornate sari corset gown speaks of the kind of glam that ruled in the Fifties, turning heads with its perfect blend of structure and fluidity.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alanna Panday/Instagram

Elevating the simple black chiffon sari with an avant-garde metal breast plate, Alanna Panday shows us how modern elements can enhance a classic look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anusha Dandekar/Instagram

In a white-gold sari gown, Anusha Dandekar channels her inner Aphrodite. She combines a bold silhouette with graceful draping for a memorable festive outfit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet Kaur poses in a body-hugging metallic corset with a classic sari, proving that structure and softness make a beautiful pair.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar embraces the naagin trend with her snake glass corset from Raw Mango.

She reveals that her ingenious attire is inspired by Theyyam dancers.

Her draped bustier and white lehenga are paired with matching glass bangles.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Godambe Jain/Instagram

Radiant in a yellow corset sari, influencer Juhi Godambe Jain balances tradition with a fresh outlook.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar twirls in a jet-black sheer sari and an intricately detailed corset blouse.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

Nushrratt Bharuccha adds a new twist to her corset blouse by tucking the pallu inside the top, enhancing the drape of the garment.

This style emphasises her tiny waist and accentuates her curves.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde is in a festive mood, looking like a phuljhadi in a shimmery corset lehenga.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Sharvari’s multi-textured lehenga that takes inspiration from her corset blouse proves that experimenting can be powerful.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor flaunts a traditional khadi lehenga with a handcrafted, corset-like body ornament made with clay and red soil.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

Suhana Khan’s corset shows close resemblance to the sensual pop figure, Jessica Rabbit. And that red hot colour goes well with her golden complexion.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Triptii Dimri/Instagram

Effortlessly stylish, Triptii Dimri’s corset look merges bold lines with the fluid grace of drapery, setting festive fashion goals.