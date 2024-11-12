Sanya, Alia Can't Get Enough Of...

It's a gorgeous kaleidoscopic of myriad patterns that took centre stage with Alia Bhatt's stunning sari at the 2024 Joy Awards and Janhvi Kapoor’s vibrant dance costume in the song Daavudi from Devara.

The Ajrakh print's captivating history is inextricably woven into our fabric, tracing back to the Indus Valley between 2500 and 1500 BC.

Testament to cultural resilience and the artistic mastery of resist dyeing techniques, the Ajrakh print can be glimpsed in the relics of the past such as the iconic bust of a king-priest discovered in Mohenjo Daro, depicted wearing a shawl adorned with patterns that are believed to be an early form of Ajrakh (external link).

The colour scheme has been inspired by the cosmos, symbolising different times of the day.

The deep blues capture the vastness of daytime, crimson evokes the warmth of sunset and black represents the mystery of night, with delicate white patterns scattered like stars. Its intricate designs reflect both geometry and the heavens.

IMAGE: Sanya Malhotra complements her slate-grey Ajrakh sari with lovely metallic jewellery.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

IMAGE: Sai Tamhankar gives the traditional Ajrakh a modern twist.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sai Tamhankar/Instagram

IMAGE: A closer look at that exquisite print.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sai Tamhankar/Instagram

IMAGE: There can be only one song that comes to mind when you see Rashmika Mandanna in this sari... 'Badan pe sitare lapate hue...'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

IMAGE: Rashmika does justice to the days of painstaking work that has gone into this magnificent creation.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

IMAGE: Like the blazing star she is, Alia Bhatt opts for a fiery red Ajrakh sari.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

IMAGE: It's the shaadi season and Tara Sutaria's Ajrakh lehenga choli is perfect inspiration for brides-to-be.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Meagan Concessio/Instagram

IMAGE: Sharvari looks stunning in a traditional multi-panelled lehenga and strappy Ajrakh choli.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitya Bajaj Official/Instagram

IMAGE: Pranutan Bahl's heavily embroidered Ajrakh sari is something to you can definitely add to your wedding wardrobe.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranutan Bahl/Instagram

