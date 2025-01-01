Brilliant Ways To Upcycle Your Mom's Old Sari

The sari is India's wonderful Love Letter To The World.

This ingenious piece of fabric has evolved to suit the tastes of a constantly changing audience.

How many garments worn centuries and centuries ago are still state-of-the-art ramp fashion? It is quite sustainable, as it is one-size-fits-all and can be passed down through generations.

If you have cherished pieces from your mother's wardrobe that you want to upcycle and update to match your modern taste, we offer some celebrity-inspired looks to save for your next outing.

IMAGE: Can Sayani Gupta's see-through tissue sari look any more contemporary? The cute bustier and some seriously edgy bling perks it up 40 years making it look super futuristic. Those kohl-rimmed eyes and let's not forget the black micro bindi tie it altogether. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani G/Instagram

IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar is proving that hand-me-downs can win big-time. Dressed in her mom's sari and an antique golden corset, that maybe was her mother's too, she's bosshero glam with stacked bangles and sassy drop earrings. Talk about vintage chic... Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

IMAGE: Fashion rebel Uorfi Javed transformed her striking sari into modern iteration of an Odissi dancer costume. The deconstructed asymmetrical blouse with an unconventional drape made all the difference. The key is to experiment and we know Uorfi does loads of that. Photograph: Kind courtesy Uorfi/Instagram

IMAGE: Wrapped in an Ekaya Benaras's ochre-brown sari in a checkerboard pattern -- handwoven and handcrafted in silk using the traditional Banarasi tanchoi technique -- Samiksha Pednekar is an exquisite Maiden of the Future in the Past. Photograph: Kind courtesy Samiksha Pednekar/Instagram

IMAGE: Take note of how Samiksha accessorised with avant-garde jewellery like the peacock earcuff from Amarapali and the neck kadas. Photograph: Kind courtesy Samiksha Pednekar/Instagram

IMAGE: Go androgynous and go post modern in a blazer to contrast a trad, dadi-vintage red sari like Shraddha Kapoor. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tejas Nerurkar/Instagram

IMAGE: Paithani sari + daring corset = classical new age. Raashii Khanna certainly knows the art of fashion time travel. The stacked bangles are icing on the cake. Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

IMAGE: Drop-dead gorg Nushrratt Bharuccha also in a Paithani but a sari-gown and a crop top with an eye-catching cut. Patakha alright! Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

IMAGE: Here's some Newz: Statuesque Triptii Dimri redefines sari-ness in this sultry pink plaid drape with a structured corset top. Photograph: Kind courtesy Triptii Dimri/Instagram

