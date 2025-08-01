Janhvi, Khushi Or Rasha -- Who's The Hottest Bride?

It's curtains down for the Hyundai India Couture Week 2025 that saw an interesting line-up of beautiful silhouettes and celebrity showstoppers in the capital city.

The theme for 2025 was understated bold with a touch of tradition.

From Jhanvi's blush pink lehenga to Tamannah's Swarovski-studded ensemble, take our poll and tell us who truly stole the ICW limelight!

Janhvi Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jayanti Reddy Label/Instagram

A bit of drama, a lot of dazzle -- that's how Jahnvi Kapoor presented designer Jayanti Reddy's blush pink lehenga sari.

It had fishtail pleats that shimmered under the lights with just the right dose of sequins, threadwork and crystals.

Doesn't Janhvi make a hot, stunning modern bride?

Rasha Thadani

Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

It was Rasha Thadani's debut on the ramp and Raveena Tandon's pretty daughter did not miss a step as she walked hand-in-hand with Ibrahim Ali Khan for J J Valaya.

In an exquisite, richly embroidered lehenga choli with a striped, gorgeously bordered dupatta, doesn't Rasha look regal?

Bhumi Pednekar

Photographs, here and below: Kind courtesy FDCI x Hyundai India Couture Week 2025

Replacing the traditional dupatta with a cape, Bhumi Pednekar gave diva vibes in a golden lehenga with intricate embroidery designed by fashion ace Ritu Kumar, who is now 80.

Her bold red lips and emerald choker added just the right amount of glamour.

Tara Sutaria

It wasn't just her beau, Veer, who was blowing kisses from the audience.

Tara Sutaria looked irresistible in an ivory-gold corset gown, with its embellished bodice and flared lace skirt designed by Isha Jajodia.

How would you rate this look?

Tamannaah

Tamannaah, who wore two outfits from Rahul Misra's collection, looked radiant in this multi-coloured lehenga set.

Can you believe the sleeveless halter-style blouse and lehenga took 2,400 human hours to make?

It features intricate thread embroidery with sequins, pearls, Swarovski crystals and a variety of beads.

Khushi Kapoor

The younger Kapoor sister walked for Rimzim Dadu in an avant-garde blouse with a glitzy, futuristic skirt.

Inspired by the Banjara tribes, the designer's interpretation of mirror work with metal is a contemporary marvel to look at.

What do you think of Khushi's look?

Sara Ali Khan

Dressed in a champagne-hued lehenga with floral applique and intricate thread work, Sara Ali Khan gave us princess vibes with her look.

According to designer Aisha Rao, Sara's showstopping outfit was for the 'wild at heart'.

Do you approve?

Riddhima Kapoor

Riddhima's outfit by Suneet Verma had all the ingredients of luxury couture.

The cape-style sleeve with floral detailing was graceful and glamorous.

What do you say?