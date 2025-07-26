Did Tara Send Veer A Flying Kiss?

This is what unfolded at the India Couture Week ramp.

Photograph: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

Tara Sutaria sent a flying kiss to her rumoured boyfriend Veer Pahariya as she walked the runway at Hyundai India Couture Week 2025.

She was walking for Designer Isha Jajodia whose collection was titled Whispers Of Love To Myself.

Veer, who was wearing all-black, seemed mesmerised by Tara who looked lovely in her ivory-gold corset gown with its heavily embellished bodice and flared lace skirt.

Her look was completed with soft curls, nude makeup and a statement diamond necklace.

Veer was seen sending Tara a flying kiss. In response, Tara sent a flying kiss back.

IMAGE: Veer Pahariya, first from left, applauds for his rumoured girlfriend, Tara Sutaria, who takes a bow with Designer Isha Jajoria. Photograph: ANI Photo

Ever since Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya's flirty exchange on social media, fans have been speculating about the two being in a relationship.

From sweet comments to twinning at the airport, the rumoured couple has captured attention online.

Reacting to all the fan love while speaking to ANI, Tara said, “That's very, very sweet and it's so nice to see and read about it online."

But when asked directly if she was dating Veer Pahariya, Tara simply said, "I'm sorry, I won't be able to talk about that at the moment."

Photograph: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

The dating rumours gained traction after Tara shared pictures with singer AP Dhillon from their music video Thodi Si Daaru on July 21.

Veer commented, ‘My,’ with a red heart and star emoji. Tara replied with, ‘Mine,’ adding a red heart and an evil eye emoji.

Fans quickly connected the dots and many took this exchange as a soft confirmation of their relationship.

Photograph: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

Speaking to ANI before the show, Jajodia said, "This inspiration is actually an ode to love -- love for womanhood, love for a higher self, love for discovering the woman you're evolving into."

Photograph: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

"...You will see the transition from celestial pastel colours to jewel tones, which are structured and very strong.

Photograph: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

“Then, it again comes to the woman who is becoming whole and complete. You'll see lots of pearls, ivories and very strong constructions toward the end of the show."

ICW 2025, in association with Reliance brands, an initiative of FDCI, began on a grand note with Rahul Mishra's opening show on Wednesday, July 23. Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia walked the runway, donning exquisite pieces of his creativity.

The event will wrap up with JJ Valaya's closing show on July 30.

On the work front, Tara has recently been seen in music videos, including Thodi Si Daaru with AP Dhillon and Pyaar Aata Hai with Ishaan Khatter. She was last seen in the film Apurva (2023) and has not yet announced her next movie project.

More glimpses from the show

Photograph: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

