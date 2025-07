When Shantnu Nikhil host a show, can celebs be far behind?

Here's who turned up to cheer the ace designer duo during their on-going India Couture Week show in New Delhi.

IMAGE: Manushi Chhillar. Photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

IMAGE: Rajkummar Rao.

IMAGE: Fatima Sana Shaikh.

IMAGE: Zahan Kapoor.

IMAGE: Shriya Pilgaonkar.

IMAGE: Rahul Khanna.

IMAGE: Mithali Raj.

IMAGE: Randeep Hooda.

IMAGE: Jim Sarbh.

IMAGE: Arjun Rampal.

IMAGE: The gang of boys -- Vihaan Samat, Nikhil, Arjun Rampal, Shantnu, Randeep Hooda, Rajkummar Rao, Rahul Khanna, Jim Sarbh and Zahan Kapoor.

