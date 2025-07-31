HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
What Khushi Wants From Janhvi

July 31, 2025 10:29 IST

She’s happiest because she shares this fashion staple with her sister.

Khushi Kapoor

Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Stealing clothes from a sibling's wardrobe is something most people relate to and celebrities are no different.

Actor Khushi Kapoor recently said that she doesn't need to borrow clothes from her sister, Janhvi.

“I feel like we have one communal wardrobe. Everything that's hers is automatically mine so I don't need to steal anything from her closet,” Khushi Kapoor told ANI.

Khushi Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Khushi looked stunning as she turned a showstopper for Designer Rimzim Dadu at the Hyundai India Couture Week 2025.

The two‑piece design featured a halterneck bralette‑style blouse with a sculptural, metallic texture and a matching metallic grey skirt tailored to fit her silhouette.

The neckline was accentuated with a choker‑style necklace, complementing the outfit’s silver tones.

Khushi Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Speaking to ANI, Khushi said, “I like everything about this outfit.

“I like that it takes inspiration from the Banjara tribes of Gujarat so I feel like there's a sense of home in it and it kind of incorporates a sense of today's style with its edginess and its structure.

“It’s actually made of steel, which is crazy, and each of these motifs is like piles linked together.

“I like that it has a story to it and kind of makes me feel like I’m wearing something authentic and interesting.”

Khushi Kapoor and Muskan Chanana

IMAGE: Khushi with her friend, Muskan Chanana. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

She added that comfort plays a major role in how she selects her outfits:

“I think the most important thing is just feeling good and comfortable and confident in yourself.

“I'm really happy about my outfit. I'm feeling really calm so I think that's the most important thing,” she said.

Khushi Kapoor with Rimzim Dadu

Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Inspired by Gujarat's Banjara tribes, Rimzim Dadu's collection reimagines traditional crafts like Patola and mirror work through sculptural silhouettes and signature materials such as steel, metallic wires and custom textiles.

More glimpses from the show

Rimzim Dadu collection

Photographs, here and below: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

Rimzim Dadu show

 

Rimzim Dadu show

 

Rimzim Dadu show

 

Rimzim Dadu show

 

Rimzim Dadu show

 

Rimzim Dadu show

 

Rimzim Dadu show

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Savera R Someshwar
