How To Dress According To Your Zodiac Sign

What if your zodiac sign decided your next outfit?

From fiery Aries to dreamy Pisces, each sun sign has its own personality and your fashion choices might reflect your celestial signature more than you think.

Here's a Zodiac-inspired celeb-styled guide.

Aries: They're individualistic and like to stamp their personality on what they wear. Kangana Ranaut channels that classic Aries confidence effortlessly in this gorgeous sari, a sharply contrasting jacket and statement earrings.

Zodiac vibe: Fiery red, bold energy

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Taurus: Taureans love comfort and timeless classics. Anushka Sharma's crisp white shirt and blue jeans mirror the grounded, earthy essence of this sign.

Zodiac vibe: Minimalist luxe, laid-back elegance

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Gemini: Known for their expressive hands and sparkling personality, Geminis love playful rings and hand jewellery, like Shilpa Shetty's look suggests.

Zodiac vibe: Statement hand jewellery, curious flair

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Cancer: Gentle and romantic, Cancers are drawn to feminine silhouettes and soft hues. Katrina Kaif's blush pink outfit captures their delicate emotional world.

Zodiac vibe: Soft pinks, nostalgic charm

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kay Beauty By Katrina/Instagram

Leo: Ruled by the Sun, Leos are all about drama and dazzle. Think head-turning bling like this gold ensemble rocked by Kiara Advani. Or use bold accessories to create a look that demands attention.

Zodiac vibe: Maximalist glam, star power

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Virgo: The practical, health-focused Virgo's best look might just be athleisure. Trust Kareena Kapoor Khan to glow like this zodiac sign.

Zodiac vibe: Clean lines, gym-to-streetwear polish

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Libra: Ruled by Venus, Librans appreciate elegance and harmony. Parineeti Chopra's graceful outfit fits this refined air sign like a dream.

Zodiac vibe: Balanced silhouettes, timeless chic

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram





Scorpio: Magnetic and intense, the Scorpio is all about mystery. Think Aishwarya Rai Bachchan enigmatically dressed in dark tones with bold undercurrents.

Zodiac vibe: Sultry details, quiet power

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

Sagittarius: Saggis love to explore and Tamannaah Bhatia, as a true Sag, loves fashion that’s eclectic, global and bold; think prints, scarves or a statement piece from a faraway land.

Zodiac vibe: Wanderlust wardrobe, fearless mix

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/ Instagram

Capricorn: Capris are disciplined and dignified which is why Deepika Padukone's fashion leans toward structured cuts, traditional wear and a no-fuss silhouette that still looks regal.

Zodiac vibe: Classic tailoring, subtle sophistication

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Aquarius: The rebel of the zodiac, Aquarius thrives in experimental, futuristic style. Expect the unpredictable cuts, metallics or statement layers, which Preity Zinta embodies aptly.

Zodiac vibe: Quirky cool, fashion-forward

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Pisces: Dreamy and intuitive, Alia Bhatt's Piscean nature gravitates toward fluid fabrics and ocean-inspired hues like sea green and pale blue.

Zodiac vibe: Water tones, soft textures

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

>>EXPLORE MORE FASHION STORIES