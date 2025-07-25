Look Who Riddhima Walked The Ramp For!

“If something look nice on someone, it's not necessary that it will look nice on you too. So just have your own style. Be comfortable. Be confident," says Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

IMAGE: Designer Suneet Varma takes a bow with his muse, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni turned heads on the second day of Hyundai India Couture Week 2025.

She looked graceful and confident as she walked the ramp for Designer Suneet Varma.

The outfit featured a pastel base with floral embroidery in pink and green, along with golden threadwork and a long, sheer cape.

Her hairstyle was sleek and makeup subtle, letting the outfit take centre stage.

Varma’s collection was inspired by twilight and the beauty of femininity.

It featured soft, flowing fabrics, detailed hand embroidery and soft shades that evoked the beauty of moonlight. Each outfit told its own story of charm, mystery and elegance.

Speaking to ANI about the collection, Riddhima said, "It is not overly dramatic and resonates with what I usually wear to weddings and to other functions.

“It's something that I would wear because it's very comfortable and absolutely stylish."

Riddhima added that she does not believe in copying or following anyone.

"I think one should just dress comfortably and have their own style and not copy others. If something look nice on them, it's not necessary that it will look nice on you too. So just have your own style. Be comfortable. Be confident."

Ace Designer Suneet Varma spoke about his collaboration with Riddhima, saying, "Riddhima comes from one of the most legendary families... I believe there is a certain amount of love that we share with each other.

“I also find that she's a girl who can do so much. She practises yoga every day, takes care of her children, her husband and her family.

“She's now doing a movie.

“She's a jewellery designer. She's able to actually do a lot. So, for me, I think she's the perfect muse."

India Couture Week 2025 is presented by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) in partnership with Reliance Brands. The week-long fashion event began with Rahul Mishra's grand opening show and will close with JJ Valaya's final showcase on July 30.

On the work front, Riddhima recently wrapped up filming for her debut movie with comedian Kapil Sharma.

The film also stars her mother, Neetu Kapoor, in a key role. Sadia Khateeb, Sarath Kumar and Aditi Mittal are also a part of the movie.

When asked if she got any advice from her brother and Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, she said, "He always advises me on everything, and it was a great experience to work with my mother on screen. It was very special."

More glimpses from the show

