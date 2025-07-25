HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Look Who Riddhima Walked The Ramp For!

Look Who Riddhima Walked The Ramp For!

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Savera R Someshwar
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 25, 2025 18:50 IST

x

“If something look nice on someone, it's not necessary that it will look nice on you too. So just have your own style. Be comfortable. Be confident," says Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni with Designer Suneet Varma

IMAGE: Designer Suneet Varma takes a bow with his muse, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni turned heads on the second day of Hyundai India Couture Week 2025.

She looked graceful and confident as she walked the ramp for Designer Suneet Varma.

The outfit featured a pastel base with floral embroidery in pink and green, along with golden threadwork and a long, sheer cape.

Her hairstyle was sleek and makeup subtle, letting the outfit take centre stage.

Suneet Verma collection

Varma’s collection was inspired by twilight and the beauty of femininity.

It featured soft, flowing fabrics, detailed hand embroidery and soft shades that evoked the beauty of moonlight. Each outfit told its own story of charm, mystery and elegance.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Speaking to ANI about the collection, Riddhima said, "It is not overly dramatic and resonates with what I usually wear to weddings and to other functions.

“It's something that I would wear because it's very comfortable and absolutely stylish."

Riddhima added that she does not believe in copying or following anyone.

"I think one should just dress comfortably and have their own style and not copy others. If something look nice on them, it's not necessary that it will look nice on you too. So just have your own style. Be comfortable. Be confident."

Ace Designer Suneet Varma spoke about his collaboration with Riddhima, saying, "Riddhima comes from one of the most legendary families... I believe there is a certain amount of love that we share with each other.

“I also find that she's a girl who can do so much. She practises yoga every day, takes care of her children, her husband and her family.

“She's now doing a movie.

“She's a jewellery designer. She's able to actually do a lot.  So, for me, I think she's the perfect muse."

Suneet Verma collection

India Couture Week 2025 is presented by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) in partnership with Reliance Brands. The week-long fashion event began with Rahul Mishra's grand opening show and will close with JJ Valaya's final showcase on July 30.

On the work front, Riddhima recently wrapped up filming for her debut movie with comedian Kapil Sharma.

The film also stars her mother, Neetu Kapoor, in a key role. Sadia Khateeb, Sarath Kumar and Aditi Mittal are also a part of the movie.

 When asked if she got any advice from her brother and Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, she said, "He always advises me on everything, and it was a great experience to work with my mother on screen. It was very special."

More glimpses from the show

Suneet Varma collection

 

Suneet Varma collection

 

Suneet Varma collection

 

 

Suneet Varma collection

 

Suneet Varma collection

 

Suneet Varma collection

 

Suneet Varma collection

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Savera R Someshwar
Share:

RELATED STORIES

When Tamannaah Became Love!
When Tamannaah Became Love!
Akanksha Puri's Scintillating Avatars
Akanksha Puri's Scintillating Avatars
Sreeleela's Love Affair With Saris
Sreeleela's Love Affair With Saris
Chaithania Prakash's Chatpata Style
Chaithania Prakash's Chatpata Style
Sukriti, Avneet, Sreeleela Are Playing With....
Sukriti, Avneet, Sreeleela Are Playing With....

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

WWE Stars We Grew Up Watching

webstory image 2

7 Reasons Why I Am A Saiyaara Fan

webstory image 3

Ramayana Unveiled: Who's Playing Whom

VIDEOS

Tara Sutaria REFUSES to talk about Veer Pahariya dating buzz1:47

Tara Sutaria REFUSES to talk about Veer Pahariya dating buzz

India successfully test-fires drone-launched precision missile0:11

India successfully test-fires drone-launched precision...

President Muizzu breaks protocol, welcomes PM Modi at Male airport2:59

President Muizzu breaks protocol, welcomes PM Modi at...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD