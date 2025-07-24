When Tamannaah Became Love!

Tamannaah dazzled not in one but two outfits for Designer Rahul Mishra.

Bollywood actor Tamannaah Bhatia turned showstopper for Designer Rahul Mishra’s Becoming Love collection on the first day of the India Couture Week 2025.

Tamannaah dazzled not in one but two outfits at the show.

She entered the runway for the first time to the beats of music composer A R Rahman's classic track Tu Hi Re from Bombay.

The 35-year-old actor wore a beautifully detailed, form-fitting gown, featuring a structured bodice with a neckline, gently highlighting her silhouette.

The gown stood out for its rich floral embroidery in a mix of vibrant shades -- reds, purples, greens, and blues -- giving it the feel of a blooming garden.

Tamannaah's second outfit was a lehenga set consisting of a sleeveless halter-style blouse with a plunging neckline, covered in multicoluored embroidery and sequins.

The dress was paired with a full, flowing lehenga featuring a gradient base and detailed embroidery in a range of colours, forming abstract patterns.

A sheer dupatta with subtle floral motifs and embellishments completed the look.

"What I love about Rahul is that the outfits, however grand and sculptural they are, never overwhelm the person. There are people with their faces covered (in the show), but it still kind of lets people express themselves.

"I love that however avant-garde he goes, he always kind of highlights the person who is wearing it," Tamanaah told PTI.

Asked what feels more daunting -- acting, dancing, or walking the ramp -- the actor said that being on the runway is a completely different ballgame.

"Models do it so effortlessly, we don't know what's going behind. But I love live performances of any kind. I have grown up doing live shows since I was a young girl, before I got into acting. I love being live anywhere. It's my playground, I love it," she said.

The prestigious fashion gala, presented by Hyundai India in association with Reliance Brands, kicked off at the Taj Palace hotel on July 23.

Mishra's new collection evolved from his Paris Haute Couture Week presentation, which was also titled Becoming Love.

While the Paris showcase explored love through a cosmic and philosophical lens, drawing from Sufi mysticism, Gustav Klimt's art and the seven stages of love, the India Couture Week collection brings that same theme into a more intimate, earthly and emotionally resonant space.

Models wore beautifully embroidered gowns and dresses with colourful flowers and plants stitched carefully onto sheer and structured fabrics.

The designs were both flattering and artistic, with flowing skirts, fitted tops and 3D floral details.

The colour ranged from soft pastels like blush pinks, mint greens and powder blues to rich jewel tones like emerald, magenta and deep gold.

The collection combined romance, creativity and high-fashion craftsmanship in a striking way.

Mishra said Becoming Love is the second chapter of a story that began at Paris Haute Couture Week.

"It's a transformation of love where, probably after death, it may turn into memory.

“We look at Becoming Love as an idea which is almost eternal, which created everything around us...

“It starts like a seed from attraction, infatuation and then slowly the seed cracks open. It starts with a great promise. And slowly how things translate...

"This collection is almost like seven different collections which are moving into one idea called 'Becoming Love'," the designer told PTI after the show.

The India Couture Week will conclude on July 30.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff