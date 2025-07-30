'Gorgeous, Beautiful, Magical' Janhvi

Walking for Designer Jayanti Reddy to the sultry tune of Aaj Ki Raat at the India Couture Week 2025, the star looked particularly stunning.

Photographs: ANI Photo

Leave it to Janhvi Kapoor to bring drama, dazzle and a whole lot of dreamy nostalgia to the runway.

Her blush pink lehenga -- complete with fishtail pleats and a soft saree-style drape -- shimmered under the lights with just the right dose of sequins, threadwork and crystals.

The blouse had a bold sweetheart neckline, delicate scalloped edges and cold shoulders with pearl strands that looked more like jewellery than clothing. It was definitely not your traditional bridal look.

Janhvi kept her beauty look fresh -- think dewy skin, soft waves, and barely-there makeup that let the outfit shine. A floral choker and matching earrings finished things off without going OTT.

Jayanti’s collection, Reclaimed Opulence, played with old-school silhouettes and repurposed fabrics, giving vintage glamour a modern, sustainable twist. She used a lot of paisleys, dori work and muted jewel tones.

The show began with a live music performance, featuring songs like Raat Baaki Baat Baaki, Ajeeb Dastaan and Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko.

Talking to PTI at the end of the show, the designer (above) said Janhvi represents everything she wanted in her showstopper.

"She is gorgeous, she is beautiful, she is magical and that's exactly what I wanted for my showstopper outfit. It was a very easy choice for me."

Here are some more glimpses from the show:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hyundai India/Instagram

With inputs from PTI

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

