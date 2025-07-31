HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Is Sara Ali Khan Taming Her Wild Heart?

Is Sara Ali Khan Taming Her Wild Heart?

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 31, 2025 13:22 IST

x

She goes “girly” for Designer Aisha Rao.

Sara Ali Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan shimmered like a modern day fairy tale on the Hyundai India Couture Week ramp.

The show marked Designer Aisha Rao’s couture debut and the vibe was nothing short of tropical.

Sara Ali Khan

Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Sara's outfit, a soft rose gold lehenga with intricate floral embroidery and an off-shoulder blouse perfectly captured the mood of the evening.

Styled with soft waves, subtle makeup and light jewellery, she let the look shine.

Sara Ali Khan

Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Sara entered the runway to the beat of Maroon 5’s Girls Like You.

“In the beginning you are always nervous but it’s always also fun to walk the ramp,” she told PTI after the show.

Her description of the outfit? “Girly but elegant.”

She also shared why she loves the movies. “My favourite thing about cinema is that it transcends geography and language,” she said, adding that she’s open to working in films across different languages. “If the opportunity presents itself, for sure.”

Sara Ali Khan and Aisha Rao

Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Aisha’s collection, titled Wild At Heart, lived up to its name and its muse.

Inspired by banana leaves, lotus flowers and sun-dappled palms, Aisha’s creations embraced bold botanical motifs and lush textures.

She played with shades of rose gold, champagne, berry, grey and maroon, creating a palette that was both grounded and whimsical.

From structured blazers and corseted maxi dresses to metallic sarees and layered lehengas, the collection blended traditional Indian silhouettes with contemporary flair.

Sara, who was last seen in Metro... In Dino, revealed what’s next. “I’ve shot a film with Ayushmann, and there’s another one I’ll start working on soon.”

Asked whether she’d like to act alongside her father, Saif Ali Khan, she smiled, “I would love to -- whenever the opportunity arises.”

More glimpses from the show

Aisha Rao show

Photographs, here and below: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

 

Aisha Rao show

 

Aisha Rao show

 

Aisha Rao show

 

Aisha Rao show

 

Aisha Rao show

 

Aisha Rao show

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

What Khushi Wants From Janhvi
What Khushi Wants From Janhvi
'Gorgeous, Beautiful, Magical' Janhvi
'Gorgeous, Beautiful, Magical' Janhvi
Gosh! Bhumi Pednekar's Such A Wonderful Bride
Gosh! Bhumi Pednekar's Such A Wonderful Bride
Did Tara Send Veer A Flying Kiss?
Did Tara Send Veer A Flying Kiss?
Manushi Chhillar Happily Posed For...
Manushi Chhillar Happily Posed For...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Sonu Nigam Hits

webstory image 2

Recipe: Slow-Cooked Mushroom Soup

webstory image 3

9 Of India's Most Unfaithful Cities

VIDEOS

Prez Murmu offers prayers at Dakshineswar Kali Temple in Kolkata2:41

Prez Murmu offers prayers at Dakshineswar Kali Temple in...

Trump's Tariff tirade against India, Shashi Tharoor explains situation in detail4:58

Trump's Tariff tirade against India, Shashi Tharoor...

Amarnath Yatra: Third batch of devotees reach Poonch1:50

Amarnath Yatra: Third batch of devotees reach Poonch

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD