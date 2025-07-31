Is Sara Ali Khan Taming Her Wild Heart?

She goes “girly” for Designer Aisha Rao.

Photograph: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan shimmered like a modern day fairy tale on the Hyundai India Couture Week ramp.

The show marked Designer Aisha Rao’s couture debut and the vibe was nothing short of tropical.

Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Sara's outfit, a soft rose gold lehenga with intricate floral embroidery and an off-shoulder blouse perfectly captured the mood of the evening.

Styled with soft waves, subtle makeup and light jewellery, she let the look shine.

Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Sara entered the runway to the beat of Maroon 5’s Girls Like You.

“In the beginning you are always nervous but it’s always also fun to walk the ramp,” she told PTI after the show.

Her description of the outfit? “Girly but elegant.”

She also shared why she loves the movies. “My favourite thing about cinema is that it transcends geography and language,” she said, adding that she’s open to working in films across different languages. “If the opportunity presents itself, for sure.”

Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Aisha’s collection, titled Wild At Heart, lived up to its name and its muse.

Inspired by banana leaves, lotus flowers and sun-dappled palms, Aisha’s creations embraced bold botanical motifs and lush textures.

She played with shades of rose gold, champagne, berry, grey and maroon, creating a palette that was both grounded and whimsical.

From structured blazers and corseted maxi dresses to metallic sarees and layered lehengas, the collection blended traditional Indian silhouettes with contemporary flair.

Sara, who was last seen in Metro... In Dino, revealed what’s next. “I’ve shot a film with Ayushmann, and there’s another one I’ll start working on soon.”

Asked whether she’d like to act alongside her father, Saif Ali Khan, she smiled, “I would love to -- whenever the opportunity arises.”

More glimpses from the show

Photographs, here and below: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff



>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES