When Tarun Tahiliani Turns 30

The ace designer reveals the best gift fashion gave him.

Designer Tarun Tahiliani is back with another beautiful showcase of his design vision at the ongoing India Couture Week 2025.

This time, Tahiliani presented his bridal collection, Quintessence.

Photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

Models walked the ramp in stunning lehengas, saris and sherwanis, all crafted with shimmering detail and fine embroidery. The collection stayed true to Tahiliani’s signature style: luxurious yet light, elegant yet rooted in Indian craft.

The show ended on a nostalgic note as the popular ‘90s track Made In India played during the finale walk.

Tahiliani, who marks 30 years in the fashion industry this year, said, ‘Fashion took me to an India that I would have never seen and I grew to love.

‘It educated me about our country and our craft, which we weren't exposed to, and I'm deeply attached to. That's been the biggest joy for me.

‘I love this country and I love the craftspeople and that's who our work is based on. It's always evolving.’

His latest collection, Quintessence, was described as ‘couture in its purest form’ where every detail has a purpose and every piece was a reflection of emotion and skill.

The pieces, though luxurious, are designed to feel light and make the wearer feel truly themselves.

India Couture Week 2025 fashion week will conclude on July 30 with JJ Valaya’s presentation.

More glimpses from the collection

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES