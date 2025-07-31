Uyi Amma! Rasha, Ibrahim Are...

Rasha Thadani and Ibrahim Ali Khan set the ramp on fire at the India Couture Week grand finale.

Photograph: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

A cute, chulbuli young actress, just one film old.

A handsome young actor with two movies to his credit.

He has walked the ramp for Shantnu and Nikhil.

This was her first time.

But the confidence with which she did it -- the same confidence with which she danced into the nation’s heart with Uyi Amma in her debut film, Aazad -- had the internet applauding.

Photograph: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

During the grand finale, Designer J J Valaya introduced star kids Rasha Thadani and Ibrahim Ali Khan to the world of the India Couture Week.

Their debut at the ICW grand finale saw them walk the runway in opulent ensembles.

While Rasha looked absolutely lovely in a regal lehenga, Ibrahim stole everyone’s attention in a velvet sherwani paired with Pathani‑styled bottoms. Their outfits served a fusion of traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern fashion sensibilities.

A happy Rasha later spoke with the media. “2025 has been a year of many firsts for me. Bachpan se I have watched my mom (Raveena Tandon) wearing J J Valaya. I have his iconic prints. I feel so grateful to be here for my first ramp walk at ICW wearing his design.”

Valaya became nostalgic as he reflected on his decades‑long relationship with Raveena Tandon. “I’ve been working with her mother all the time. And now I’m working with her. So, for me, it’s a double thing. It’s really special for me to work with another generation after I’ve worked with the earlier generation equally well.”

Raveena, an avid social media user, saw a clip from the grand finale show, in which Valaya was seen discussing his bond with her and how he felt collaborating with Rasha.

Sharing it on Instagram, she wrote, “J J Valaya, I love you, Nobody like you!”

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mugdha Godse/Instagram

Joining Rasha and Ibrahim on the ramp were the much-in-love couple Mugdha Godse and Rahul Dev who also walked hand‑in‑hand with radiant smiles on their faces.

More glimpses from the grand finale

Photographs, here and below: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff



>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES