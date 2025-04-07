MVPI: Pooran Takes Early Lead

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji present Rediff's first Most Valuable Player Index for IPL 2025.

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran plays a shot during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Photograph: ANI Photo

The IPL is back; so, the Rediff MVPI ratings are also back. Veteran readers will recall that we've been publishing the MVPI table here since the IPL first started in 2008.

The Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) collapses a player's batting, bowling and fielding performance into a single metric that converts player performance into a 'runs equivalent'.

Here's how it works: We start by making assumptions about the par score; in this IPL, like last year, we'll assume the par score to be 180 (which translates to a par strike rate of 150).

So, if you score at a rate higher than the par, bonus runs get added on to the aggregate; if the rate is below par, then runs are proportionately deducted from the batter's actual run aggregate.

For example, Nicholas Pooran has an aggregate of 201 (after Match 18), but he's scored these runs in just 92 balls for a strike rate of 218.5, which is above the par of 150. So, his presumed aggregate is 264.

We use the same idea for a bowler's economy rate. If the par score is 180 in 20 overs, then the par economy rate per over must be presumed to be 9, and the bowler is expected to concede 36 runs in a four-over spell.

If he concedes less than 36, then the difference is reckoned to be a bonus to the 'runs equivalent'. If he concedes more than 36, then the difference is deducted from his 'runs equivalent'.

Our other assumptions are that every wicket is worth is 18 runs, and a catch is worth 6 extra runs.

Based on this formula, Nicholas Pooran is currently this IPL's MVP after Match 18. To his presumed aggregate of 264 we add 18 (he's taken 3 catches) for a top MVPI of 282.

IMAGE: LSG's Mitchell Marsh in action against Mumbai Indians. Photograph: ANI Photo

There is a second metric, PVI, Paisa Vasool Index, or Player Value Index), which we obtain as follows: We know Pooran has been bought for Rs 21 crore (which converts to $2.47 million at an exchange rate of Rs 85 per dollar). We pretend that this is essentially a payment for 14 matches, so having played 4 already, Pooran has already earned $2.47 million multiplied by 4/14 which is about $705,882.

In return he has contributed a MVPI (runs equivalent) of 282. So, Pooran's PVI, which is what LSG pays him in US$ for every 'run equivalent' contributed is $2,503.

These numbers are staggering. But everything about IPL is staggering. If we look down the last column of the table, we can identify who are the big IPL 'steals': Any value below 500 is a fabulous steal!

We will carry MVPI and PVI updates every Monday as we stay glued to cricket's ultimate entertaining carnival.

Best Performing Players In IPL 2025 after Match 18

Rank Player Team From Runs Top Score 4s 6s Strike Rate Wickets Economy Rate Games MVPI PVI(US$) 1 Nicholas Pooran LSG WI 201 75 18 16 218.5 0 - 4 282 2503 2 Mitchell Marsh LSG AUS 184 72 22 10 185.9 0 - 4 220 519 3 Hardik Pandya MI IND 39 28 3 1 118.2 8 7.5 3 218 2521 4 Shreyas Iyer PBKS IND 159 97 10 13 206.5 0 - 3 209 3227 5 B Sai Sudarshan GT IND 186 74 16 9 157.6 0 - 3 201 1066 6 Noor Ahmad CSK AFG 0 0 0 0 0 10 7.9 4 194 1733 7 Jos Buttler GT ENG 166 73 14 9 172.9 0 - 3 194 2047 8 Khaleel Ahmed CSK IND 0 0 0 0 - 8 7.5 4 186 867 9 Suryakumar Yadav MI IND 171 67 15 8 161.3 0 - 4 183 3003 10 Heinrich Klaasen SRH SA 125 34 11 6 176.1 0 - 4 180 4295 11 Travis Head SRH AUS 140 67 19 6 191.8 0 - 4 171 2752 12 Mitchell Starc DC AUS 2 2 0 0 40 9 8.9 3 166 1784 13 Aniket Verma SRH IND 123 74 6 12 195.2 0 - 4 158 64 14 Riyan Parag RR IND 109 43 6 8 155.7 0 6.3 4 151 3116 15 Varun Chakravarthy KKR IND 0 0 0 0 - 6 6.3 4 149 2707 16 Kuldeep Yadav DC IND 5 5 1 0 100 6 6 3 147 2272 17 Ajinkya Rahane KKR IND 123 56 9 10 153.8 0 - 4 144 350 18 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK IND 121 63 14 4 155.1 0 - 4 143 4231 19 Naman Dhir MI IND 81 46 8 3 172.3 0 4 4 143 1234 20 Sanju Samson RR IND 137 66 16 5 152.2 0 - 4 139 4353 21 Dhruv Jurel RR IND 119 70 11 7 158.7 0 - 4 138 3410 22 Ishan Kishan SRH IND 110 106 11 6 189.7 0 24 4 137 2760 23 Digvesh Rathi LSG IND 0 0 0 0 - 6 7.6 4 136 74 24 R Sai Kishore GT IND 1 1 0 0 100 6 7.4 3 134 376 25 Nitish Rana RR IND 112 81 14 5 186.7 0 9 4 134 1054 26 Angkrish Raghuvanshi KKR IND 128 50 12 4 147.1 0 - 4 132 764 27 Philip Salt RCB ENG 102 56 15 4 170 0 - 3 132 2196 28 Liam Livingstone RCB ENG 79 54 3 7 146.3 2 7.7 3 128 1723 29 Ravindra Jadeja CSK AUS 76 32 5 2 122.6 2 8.7 4 125 4840 30 Shardul Thakur LSG IND 8 5 1 0 114.3 7 10 4 123 1093 31 Vipraj Nigam DC IND 40 39 5 2 235.3 3 10 3 122 103 32 Shimron Hetmyer RR WI 88 42 5 6 149.2 0 - 4 118 3133 33 Wanindu Hasaranga RR SL 8 4 0 0 88.9 6 9.5 3 117 1508 34 Matheesha Pathirana CSK SL 0 0 0 0 - 5 7.9 3 115 3800 35 Arshdeep Singh PBKS IND 1 1 0 0 20 6 9.5 3 115 3946 36 Deepak Chahar MI IND 28 28 2 2 186.7 4 9.9 4 112 2776 37 Nehal Wadhera PBKS IND 105 62 7 7 159.1 0 - 2 111 954 38 Yashasvi Jaiswal RR IND 101 67 6 7 131.2 0 - 4 111 5451 39 Ryan Rickelton MI SA 78 62 7 5 141.8 0 - 3 110 306 40 Faf du Plessis DC SA 79 50 6 5 175.6 0 - 2 109 463 41 KL Rahul DC IND 92 77 8 4 164.3 0 - 2 106 3330 42 Rajat Patidar RCB IND 97 51 11 4 161.7 0 - 3 104 2666 43 MS Dhoni CSK IND 76 30 5 4 138.2 0 - 4 103 1305 44 Sherfane Rutherford GT WI 94 46 5 8 164.9 0 - 3 103 636 45 Vaibhav Arora KKR IND 0 0 0 0 - 6 9.5 3 103 587 46 Sunil Narine KKR WI 51 44 5 4 145.7 2 8.1 3 102 3955 47 Rachin Ravindra CSK NZ 109 65 7 4 126.7 0 - 4 101 1331 48 Prabhsimran Singh PBKS IND 91 69 12 3 156.9 0 - 3 101 998 49 Quinton de Kock KKR SA 103 97 9 6 137.3 0 - 4 100 1210 50 Mohammed Siraj GT IND 0 0 0 0 - 5 8.9 3 97 3184

