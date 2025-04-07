MVPI: Pooran Takes Early Lead

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji present Rediff's first Most Valuable Player Index for IPL 2025.
The IPL is back; so, the Rediff MVPI ratings are also back. Veteran readers will recall that we've been publishing the MVPI table here since the IPL first started in 2008.
The Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) collapses a player's batting, bowling and fielding performance into a single metric that converts player performance into a 'runs equivalent'.
Here's how it works: We start by making assumptions about the par score; in this IPL, like last year, we'll assume the par score to be 180 (which translates to a par strike rate of 150).
So, if you score at a rate higher than the par, bonus runs get added on to the aggregate; if the rate is below par, then runs are proportionately deducted from the batter's actual run aggregate.
For example, Nicholas Pooran has an aggregate of 201 (after Match 18), but he's scored these runs in just 92 balls for a strike rate of 218.5, which is above the par of 150. So, his presumed aggregate is 264.
We use the same idea for a bowler's economy rate. If the par score is 180 in 20 overs, then the par economy rate per over must be presumed to be 9, and the bowler is expected to concede 36 runs in a four-over spell.
If he concedes less than 36, then the difference is reckoned to be a bonus to the 'runs equivalent'. If he concedes more than 36, then the difference is deducted from his 'runs equivalent'.
Our other assumptions are that every wicket is worth is 18 runs, and a catch is worth 6 extra runs.
Based on this formula, Nicholas Pooran is currently this IPL's MVP after Match 18. To his presumed aggregate of 264 we add 18 (he's taken 3 catches) for a top MVPI of 282.
There is a second metric, PVI, Paisa Vasool Index, or Player Value Index), which we obtain as follows: We know Pooran has been bought for Rs 21 crore (which converts to $2.47 million at an exchange rate of Rs 85 per dollar). We pretend that this is essentially a payment for 14 matches, so having played 4 already, Pooran has already earned $2.47 million multiplied by 4/14 which is about $705,882.
In return he has contributed a MVPI (runs equivalent) of 282. So, Pooran's PVI, which is what LSG pays him in US$ for every 'run equivalent' contributed is $2,503.
These numbers are staggering. But everything about IPL is staggering. If we look down the last column of the table, we can identify who are the big IPL 'steals': Any value below 500 is a fabulous steal!
We will carry MVPI and PVI updates every Monday as we stay glued to cricket's ultimate entertaining carnival.
Best Performing Players In IPL 2025 after Match 18
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|From
|Runs
|Top Score
|4s
|6s
|Strike Rate
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Games
|MVPI
|PVI(US$)
|1
|Nicholas Pooran
|LSG
|WI
|201
|75
|18
|16
|218.5
|0
|-
|4
|282
|2503
|2
|Mitchell Marsh
|LSG
|AUS
|184
|72
|22
|10
|185.9
|0
|-
|4
|220
|519
|3
|Hardik Pandya
|MI
|IND
|39
|28
|3
|1
|118.2
|8
|7.5
|3
|218
|2521
|4
|Shreyas Iyer
|PBKS
|IND
|159
|97
|10
|13
|206.5
|0
|-
|3
|209
|3227
|5
|B Sai Sudarshan
|GT
|IND
|186
|74
|16
|9
|157.6
|0
|-
|3
|201
|1066
|6
|Noor Ahmad
|CSK
|AFG
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|7.9
|4
|194
|1733
|7
|Jos Buttler
|GT
|ENG
|166
|73
|14
|9
|172.9
|0
|-
|3
|194
|2047
|8
|Khaleel Ahmed
|CSK
|IND
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|8
|7.5
|4
|186
|867
|9
|Suryakumar Yadav
|MI
|IND
|171
|67
|15
|8
|161.3
|0
|-
|4
|183
|3003
|10
|Heinrich Klaasen
|SRH
|SA
|125
|34
|11
|6
|176.1
|0
|-
|4
|180
|4295
|11
|Travis Head
|SRH
|AUS
|140
|67
|19
|6
|191.8
|0
|-
|4
|171
|2752
|12
|Mitchell Starc
|DC
|AUS
|2
|2
|0
|0
|40
|9
|8.9
|3
|166
|1784
|13
|Aniket Verma
|SRH
|IND
|123
|74
|6
|12
|195.2
|0
|-
|4
|158
|64
|14
|Riyan Parag
|RR
|IND
|109
|43
|6
|8
|155.7
|0
|6.3
|4
|151
|3116
|15
|Varun Chakravarthy
|KKR
|IND
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|6
|6.3
|4
|149
|2707
|16
|Kuldeep Yadav
|DC
|IND
|5
|5
|1
|0
|100
|6
|6
|3
|147
|2272
|17
|Ajinkya Rahane
|KKR
|IND
|123
|56
|9
|10
|153.8
|0
|-
|4
|144
|350
|18
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|CSK
|IND
|121
|63
|14
|4
|155.1
|0
|-
|4
|143
|4231
|19
|Naman Dhir
|MI
|IND
|81
|46
|8
|3
|172.3
|0
|4
|4
|143
|1234
|20
|Sanju Samson
|RR
|IND
|137
|66
|16
|5
|152.2
|0
|-
|4
|139
|4353
|21
|Dhruv Jurel
|RR
|IND
|119
|70
|11
|7
|158.7
|0
|-
|4
|138
|3410
|22
|Ishan Kishan
|SRH
|IND
|110
|106
|11
|6
|189.7
|0
|24
|4
|137
|2760
|23
|Digvesh Rathi
|LSG
|IND
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|6
|7.6
|4
|136
|74
|24
|R Sai Kishore
|GT
|IND
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100
|6
|7.4
|3
|134
|376
|25
|Nitish Rana
|RR
|IND
|112
|81
|14
|5
|186.7
|0
|9
|4
|134
|1054
|26
|Angkrish Raghuvanshi
|KKR
|IND
|128
|50
|12
|4
|147.1
|0
|-
|4
|132
|764
|27
|Philip Salt
|RCB
|ENG
|102
|56
|15
|4
|170
|0
|-
|3
|132
|2196
|28
|Liam Livingstone
|RCB
|ENG
|79
|54
|3
|7
|146.3
|2
|7.7
|3
|128
|1723
|29
|Ravindra Jadeja
|CSK
|AUS
|76
|32
|5
|2
|122.6
|2
|8.7
|4
|125
|4840
|30
|Shardul Thakur
|LSG
|IND
|8
|5
|1
|0
|114.3
|7
|10
|4
|123
|1093
|31
|Vipraj Nigam
|DC
|IND
|40
|39
|5
|2
|235.3
|3
|10
|3
|122
|103
|32
|Shimron Hetmyer
|RR
|WI
|88
|42
|5
|6
|149.2
|0
|-
|4
|118
|3133
|33
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|RR
|SL
|8
|4
|0
|0
|88.9
|6
|9.5
|3
|117
|1508
|34
|Matheesha Pathirana
|CSK
|SL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|5
|7.9
|3
|115
|3800
|35
|Arshdeep Singh
|PBKS
|IND
|1
|1
|0
|0
|20
|6
|9.5
|3
|115
|3946
|36
|Deepak Chahar
|MI
|IND
|28
|28
|2
|2
|186.7
|4
|9.9
|4
|112
|2776
|37
|Nehal Wadhera
|PBKS
|IND
|105
|62
|7
|7
|159.1
|0
|-
|2
|111
|954
|38
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|RR
|IND
|101
|67
|6
|7
|131.2
|0
|-
|4
|111
|5451
|39
|Ryan Rickelton
|MI
|SA
|78
|62
|7
|5
|141.8
|0
|-
|3
|110
|306
|40
|Faf du Plessis
|DC
|SA
|79
|50
|6
|5
|175.6
|0
|-
|2
|109
|463
|41
|KL Rahul
|DC
|IND
|92
|77
|8
|4
|164.3
|0
|-
|2
|106
|3330
|42
|Rajat Patidar
|RCB
|IND
|97
|51
|11
|4
|161.7
|0
|-
|3
|104
|2666
|43
|MS Dhoni
|CSK
|IND
|76
|30
|5
|4
|138.2
|0
|-
|4
|103
|1305
|44
|Sherfane Rutherford
|GT
|WI
|94
|46
|5
|8
|164.9
|0
|-
|3
|103
|636
|45
|Vaibhav Arora
|KKR
|IND
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|6
|9.5
|3
|103
|587
|46
|Sunil Narine
|KKR
|WI
|51
|44
|5
|4
|145.7
|2
|8.1
|3
|102
|3955
|47
|Rachin Ravindra
|CSK
|NZ
|109
|65
|7
|4
|126.7
|0
|-
|4
|101
|1331
|48
|Prabhsimran Singh
|PBKS
|IND
|91
|69
|12
|3
|156.9
|0
|-
|3
|101
|998
|49
|Quinton de Kock
|KKR
|SA
|103
|97
|9
|6
|137.3
|0
|-
|4
|100
|1210
|50
|Mohammed Siraj
|GT
|IND
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|5
|8.9
|3
|97
|3184
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com