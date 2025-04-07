How Siraj coped after Champions Trophy snub

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj registered his best bowling figures in the IPL in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Pacer Mohammed Siraj on Sunday said he was initially struggling to come to terms after being dropped from the Indian team for the Champions Trophy earlier this year.

Siraj delivered an outstanding performance to return figures of 4/17 in Gujarat Titans' seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League match in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Bowling first, GT restricted SRH to 152 for eight.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Siraj said, "At one time, I was not able to digest it (having not been picked for Champions Trophy) but I kept my spirits up and worked on my fitness and game."

He added, "Whatever mistakes I was making, I worked on those and I'm enjoying my bowling.

"As a professional, when you are consistently with the Indian team, a doubt grows in your mind (on him being dropped) but I cheered myself up and was looking forward to the IPL.

"When you execute what you are trying to deliver, you stay at the top. When you move the ball both in and out and it works instinctively, it gives you a different feeling."

Siraj was delighted with his performance at his home ground, especially with his family in attendance.

"When you come to your home ground, it's a special feeling. My family was there in the crowd and that lifted me up. I have played seven years for RCB. I have worked hard on my bowling and also on my mindset, it's working really well for me," Siraj said.