Is Dhoni set to retire from IPL?

Chennai Super Kings talisman Mahendra Singh Dhoni has lost his edge and on Saturday, in the game against Delhi Capitals, his struggles were ever obvious.

The decision to send Dhoni at No. 9 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the previous game attracted heavy criticism but on Saturday the legendary cricketer walked out at No. 7. He struggled to gain any momentum during his 26-ball 30 as CSK lost the match by 25 runs -- their third straight defeat in IPL 2025.

With his woes magnified, concerned opinions made their way on X.

Renowned quizzer and sports producer, and former Kolkata Knight Riders Team Director, Joy Bhattacharjya tweeted on Saturday: 'As a fan of Indian cricket, difficult to watch this!'

In reply to the tweet some opined.

Nitin @nkk_123 wrote: 'Dhoni has to go, his time is up.'

Ajay Kamath @ajay43 tweeted: 'Please call it out for what it is- a legend tarnishing his legacy purely due to greed.'

GullyCricket25 @Royal_KingSahab wrote: Mahendra Singh Dhoni should retire now, it has been a long time since he has been playing, some new player should be given a chance #DhoniRetirement, #MSDhoni.'

Dhoni himself addressed the retirement rumours in a latest podcast after speculation of his retirement from IPL intensified, when his parents Pan Singh and Devaki Devi were seen at Chepauk for CSK's match against Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

'I am still playing IPL, I kept it very simple -- one year at a time -- I am 43, by the time I finish this season, I will be 44 in July -- so I have 10 months to decide whether I want to play one more year and it's not me deciding, it's the body, whether you can or not,' Dhoni told Raj Shamani in a podcast.

About his future, Dhoni had stated at an event ahead of IPL 2025: 'I've retired since 2019, so it will be quite some time. What I've been doing in the meantime is just wanting to enjoy cricket for the last, whatever few years I will be able to play.'

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming said Dhoni is 'still going strong' and putting an end to the former skipper's run in the IPL is not a role assigned to him.

'No, that's not my role to put an end to it. I have no idea. I'm just enjoying working with him. He's still going strong. I don't even ask these days. You guys are the ones that ask (about retirement),' Fleming said in the post-match press conference on Saturday.