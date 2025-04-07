HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » In T20s, bowlers are game-changers: Gill

In T20s, bowlers are game-changers: Gill

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
1 Minute Read
Share:

April 07, 2025 00:26 IST

GT's Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna (left) and Sai Kishore (2nd from left) shared the eight SRH wickets that fell on Sunday

IMAGE: GT's Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna (left) and Sai Kishore (2nd from left) shared the eight SRH wickets that fell on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill lavished praise on his bowlers after their comfortable seven-wicket victory over hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad, terming them "game-changers" in the shortest format.

 

Mohammed Siraj bowled with fire in his belly to return excellent figures of 4/17 while left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore (2/24) and seamer Prasidh Krishna (2/25) too performed admirably as SRH were restricted to 152 for 8 on Sunday.

"Bowlers are game-changers, especially in this format. Lot of people talk about T20s, batting and hitting, but we think matches are won by bowlers and that is why there is a lot of emphasis on bowlers (in this franchise)."

About Siraj, Gill said, "The energy he brings is tremendous. When playing against him, you want him in your team. His energy is infectious."

SRH skipper Pat Cummins said, "Not a traditional Hyderabad wicket, tough to get fluency in your innings. At the end there, it did not spin as much as we thought. A few (runs) short and they batted well," he added.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

How Siraj coped after Champions Trophy snub
How Siraj coped after Champions Trophy snub
IPL PIX: Clinical GT outplay Sunrisers Hyderabad
IPL PIX: Clinical GT outplay Sunrisers Hyderabad
SEE: Bumrah bowls to Rohit in the MI nets
SEE: Bumrah bowls to Rohit in the MI nets
Is Dhoni set to retire from IPL?
Is Dhoni set to retire from IPL?
Bumrah 'available' for MI match against RCB
Bumrah 'available' for MI match against RCB

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Indian Sweets Are the Best! 10 Recipes

webstory image 2

Go To Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka! 6 Must-See Landmarks

webstory image 3

9 Countries Where Divorce Is Rare

VIDEOS

270 Hindus from Pakistan visit Dwarkadhish Temple3:02

270 Hindus from Pakistan visit Dwarkadhish Temple

Americans gather in Washington to protest against Trump4:25

Americans gather in Washington to protest against Trump

Visuals of India's first vertical lift sea bridge2:28

Visuals of India's first vertical lift sea bridge

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD