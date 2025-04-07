In T20s, bowlers are game-changers: Gill

IMAGE: GT's Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna (left) and Sai Kishore (2nd from left) shared the eight SRH wickets that fell on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill lavished praise on his bowlers after their comfortable seven-wicket victory over hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad, terming them "game-changers" in the shortest format.

Mohammed Siraj bowled with fire in his belly to return excellent figures of 4/17 while left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore (2/24) and seamer Prasidh Krishna (2/25) too performed admirably as SRH were restricted to 152 for 8 on Sunday.

"Bowlers are game-changers, especially in this format. Lot of people talk about T20s, batting and hitting, but we think matches are won by bowlers and that is why there is a lot of emphasis on bowlers (in this franchise)."

About Siraj, Gill said, "The energy he brings is tremendous. When playing against him, you want him in your team. His energy is infectious."



SRH skipper Pat Cummins said, "Not a traditional Hyderabad wicket, tough to get fluency in your innings. At the end there, it did not spin as much as we thought. A few (runs) short and they batted well," he added.