And The Best Fielder Medal Goes To...

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy BCCI/X

Using laser beams, K L Rahul's name illuminated the stands in Lucknow following India's impressive victory over England on Sunday, Ocober 29, 2023.

Rahul's wicket-keeping in the game was exceptional. He displayed his brilliance by preventing several boundaries on the leg side and confidently managing deliveries that rose sharply from the pacers.

The privilege of awarding him the medal was bestowed upon Shreyas Iyer, the best fielder in the previous game.

Rahul has now won the Best Fielder's medal twice, having won it earlier for his 'keeping in the Pakistan game.

The medal ceremony, a concept pioneered by the current team management, is now eagerly anticipated by fansk with the winner's announcement is marked by distinctive and creative methods.

It's not uncommon now to witness Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer celebrating outstanding catches by playfully mimicking the gesture of wearing medals around their necks.