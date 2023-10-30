News
Can Bumrah Be World Cup 2023's MVP?

Can Bumrah Be World Cup 2023's MVP?

By SRINIVAS BHOGLE, PURNENDU MAJI
October 30, 2023 11:04 IST
Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji present Rediff.com's Most Valuable Player Index after 29 World Cup 2023 games.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates taking a wicket in the game against England at the Ekana stadium in Lucknow, October 29, 2023. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

The top ten in the MVP list only has players from India, New Zealand, South Africa and Australia. This shouldn't surprise because these are the four teams almost sure to make it to the semi-finals.

To be at the top of the list, a player must either take a lot of wickets at a very low economy rate (Mitchell Santner tops with a MVPI of 598, and Jasprit Bumrah is at fourth place with a MVPI of 544), score a lot of runs at a high strike rate (Quinton de Kock is third with MVPI of 549, and David Warner is sixth with a MVPI of 489), or be a high performing all-rounder (Marco Jansen is second with 572, and Rachin Ravindra is fifth with 534).

Here are other pointers from Rediff's MVPI spreadsheet:

Three players have scores over 400 (Quinton de Kock, Rachin Ravindra and David Warner; Rohit Sharma is 398), and nine players have scores over 300.

Three players (Adam Zampa, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah) have 14 or more wickets, and 13 players have ten or more wickets.

Three players, with aggregates of near 200 or above, have strike rates over 140 (Heinrich Klaasen, Glenn Maxwell and Kushal Mendis), and 12 players with aggregates over 100, have a strike rate exceeding 100.

Finally, here's a very interesting discovery.

There are only four bowlers with an economy rate below 4.5 (and with 8 or more wickets).

They are Ravindra Jadeja (3.8), Jasprit Bumrah (3.9), Kuldip Yadav (4.5) and Mohammed Shami (4.5).

All of them are Indians!

Most Valuable Players in World Cup 2023 (after 29 matches)

MVPI = Sum of batting, bowling and fielding points

RankPlayerTeamRunsTop Score4s6sStrike RateWicketsEconomy RateGamesMVPI
1 Mitchell Santner NZ 61 36 5 3 169.4 14 4.9 6 598
2 Marco Jansen SA 143 75 8 9 128.8 13 6.2 6 572
3 Quinton de Kock SA 431 174 44 15 117.1 0 - 6 549
4 Jasprit Bumrah IND 16 16 1 0 64 14 3.9 6 544
5 Rachin Ravindra NZ 406 123 33 13 107.7 3 6 6 534
6 David Warner AUS 413 163 38 19 112.5 0 - 6 489
7 Glenn Maxwell AUS 196 106 19 12 148.5 4 4.8 6 470
8 Rohit Sharma IND 398 131 43 20 119.2 0 - 6 467
9 Adam Zampa AUS 19 11 1 0 46.3 16 6.2 6 466
10 Heinrich Klaasen SA 300 109 22 16 149.3 0 - 6 439
11 Shaheen Afridi PAK 30 13 4 0 81.1 13 5.7 6 439
12 Aiden Markram SA 356 106 39 7 116 0 5 6 414
13 Ravindra Jadeja IND 47 39 3 1 82.5 8 3.8 6 405
14 Kuldeep Yadav IND 9 9 1 0 69.2 10 4.5 6 402
15 Bas de Leede NET 114 67 12 2 71.3 11 7 6 399
16 Kushal Mendis SL 229 122 22 14 142.2 0 - 5 397
17 Matt Henry NZ 19 10 1 1 146.2 11 5.8 6 389
18 Logan van Beek NET 120 59 7 3 80.5 9 5.8 5 381
19 Mohammad Rizwan PAK 333 131 32 5 97.4 0 - 6 379
20 Aryan Dutt NET 54 23 1 5 105.9 8 5 6 376
21 Pat Cummins AUS 92 37 9 5 121.1 8 6.3 6 368
22 Gerald Coetzee SA 35 22 2 1 89.7 12 6.9 5 365
23 Daryl Mitchell NZ 322 130 26 12 107.7 0 11 6 365
24 Paul van Meekeren NET 15 7 2 0 65.2 10 5.4 6 358
25 Adil Rashid ENG 71 20 6 1 95.9 8 5.1 6 357
26 Trent Boult NZ 10 10 0 1 111.1 9 5.1 6 353
27 Kasigo Rabada SA 9 9 0 1 128.6 10 5.4 5 352
28 Glenn Phillips NZ 126 71 7 6 92 6 4.7 6 339
29 Virat Kohli IND 354 103 29 6 88.5 0 4 6 334
30 Dilshan Madushanka SL 4 4 1 0 50 11 6.3 5 333
31 Sadeera Samarawickrama SL 295 108 29 4 106.5 0 - 5 328
32 Colin Ackermann NET 153 69 17 0 78.9 5 4.8 6 327
33 Mehidy& Hasan Miraz BAN 144 57 16 1 72.7 6 5.2 6 316
34 Keshav Maharaj SA 48 40 6 1 78.7 7 4.9 6 315
35 Devon Conway NZ 277 152 36 4 104.9 0 - 6 315
36 Mohammed Shami IND 2 1 0 0 33.3 9 4.5 2 294
37 Rashid Khan AFG 56 23 5 2 88.9 6 4.9 5 292
38 Josh Hazlewood AUS 3 2 0 0 75 8 5.4 6 289
39 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 61 40 5 2 62.9 7 5.1 5 285
40 Haris Rauf PAK 18 16 2 1 81.8 10 6.8 6 277
41 Scott Edwards NET 204 78 18 2 90.7 0 - 6 273
42 Lockie Ferguson NZ 1 1 0 0 16.7 8 5.6 5 266
43 Mitchell Marsh AUS 225 121 23 9 91.5 2 6.1 6 263
44 Hasan Ali PAK 20 12 4 0 71.4 8 5.8 5 259
45 Abdullah Shafique PAK 264 113 26 7 94.3 0 - 5 258
46 Dawid Malan ENG 236 140 31 5 105.8 0 - 6 249
47 Reece Topley ENG 16 15 3 0 177.8 8 6.6 3 246
48 Shoriful Islam BAN 27 12 3 1 112.5 8 6.5 6 244
49 Mitchell Starc AUS 58 28 5 1 62.4 7 6.3 6 243
50 Lungi Ngidi SA 11 7 0 0 28.9 7 5.2 5 230

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

