Can Bumrah Be World Cup 2023's MVP?

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji present Rediff.com's Most Valuable Player Index after 29 World Cup 2023 games.
The top ten in the MVP list only has players from India, New Zealand, South Africa and Australia. This shouldn't surprise because these are the four teams almost sure to make it to the semi-finals.
To be at the top of the list, a player must either take a lot of wickets at a very low economy rate (Mitchell Santner tops with a MVPI of 598, and Jasprit Bumrah is at fourth place with a MVPI of 544), score a lot of runs at a high strike rate (Quinton de Kock is third with MVPI of 549, and David Warner is sixth with a MVPI of 489), or be a high performing all-rounder (Marco Jansen is second with 572, and Rachin Ravindra is fifth with 534).
Here are other pointers from Rediff's MVPI spreadsheet:
Three players have scores over 400 (Quinton de Kock, Rachin Ravindra and David Warner; Rohit Sharma is 398), and nine players have scores over 300.
Three players (Adam Zampa, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah) have 14 or more wickets, and 13 players have ten or more wickets.
Three players, with aggregates of near 200 or above, have strike rates over 140 (Heinrich Klaasen, Glenn Maxwell and Kushal Mendis), and 12 players with aggregates over 100, have a strike rate exceeding 100.
Finally, here's a very interesting discovery.
There are only four bowlers with an economy rate below 4.5 (and with 8 or more wickets).
They are Ravindra Jadeja (3.8), Jasprit Bumrah (3.9), Kuldip Yadav (4.5) and Mohammed Shami (4.5).
All of them are Indians!
Most Valuable Players in World Cup 2023 (after 29 matches)
MVPI = Sum of batting, bowling and fielding points
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Runs
|Top Score
|4s
|6s
|Strike Rate
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Games
|MVPI
|1
|Mitchell Santner
|NZ
|61
|36
|5
|3
|169.4
|14
|4.9
|6
|598
|2
|Marco Jansen
|SA
|143
|75
|8
|9
|128.8
|13
|6.2
|6
|572
|3
|Quinton de Kock
|SA
|431
|174
|44
|15
|117.1
|0
|-
|6
|549
|4
|Jasprit Bumrah
|IND
|16
|16
|1
|0
|64
|14
|3.9
|6
|544
|5
|Rachin Ravindra
|NZ
|406
|123
|33
|13
|107.7
|3
|6
|6
|534
|6
|David Warner
|AUS
|413
|163
|38
|19
|112.5
|0
|-
|6
|489
|7
|Glenn Maxwell
|AUS
|196
|106
|19
|12
|148.5
|4
|4.8
|6
|470
|8
|Rohit Sharma
|IND
|398
|131
|43
|20
|119.2
|0
|-
|6
|467
|9
|Adam Zampa
|AUS
|19
|11
|1
|0
|46.3
|16
|6.2
|6
|466
|10
|Heinrich Klaasen
|SA
|300
|109
|22
|16
|149.3
|0
|-
|6
|439
|11
|Shaheen Afridi
|PAK
|30
|13
|4
|0
|81.1
|13
|5.7
|6
|439
|12
|Aiden Markram
|SA
|356
|106
|39
|7
|116
|0
|5
|6
|414
|13
|Ravindra Jadeja
|IND
|47
|39
|3
|1
|82.5
|8
|3.8
|6
|405
|14
|Kuldeep Yadav
|IND
|9
|9
|1
|0
|69.2
|10
|4.5
|6
|402
|15
|Bas de Leede
|NET
|114
|67
|12
|2
|71.3
|11
|7
|6
|399
|16
|Kushal Mendis
|SL
|229
|122
|22
|14
|142.2
|0
|-
|5
|397
|17
|Matt Henry
|NZ
|19
|10
|1
|1
|146.2
|11
|5.8
|6
|389
|18
|Logan van Beek
|NET
|120
|59
|7
|3
|80.5
|9
|5.8
|5
|381
|19
|Mohammad Rizwan
|PAK
|333
|131
|32
|5
|97.4
|0
|-
|6
|379
|20
|Aryan Dutt
|NET
|54
|23
|1
|5
|105.9
|8
|5
|6
|376
|21
|Pat Cummins
|AUS
|92
|37
|9
|5
|121.1
|8
|6.3
|6
|368
|22
|Gerald Coetzee
|SA
|35
|22
|2
|1
|89.7
|12
|6.9
|5
|365
|23
|Daryl Mitchell
|NZ
|322
|130
|26
|12
|107.7
|0
|11
|6
|365
|24
|Paul van Meekeren
|NET
|15
|7
|2
|0
|65.2
|10
|5.4
|6
|358
|25
|Adil Rashid
|ENG
|71
|20
|6
|1
|95.9
|8
|5.1
|6
|357
|26
|Trent Boult
|NZ
|10
|10
|0
|1
|111.1
|9
|5.1
|6
|353
|27
|Kasigo Rabada
|SA
|9
|9
|0
|1
|128.6
|10
|5.4
|5
|352
|28
|Glenn Phillips
|NZ
|126
|71
|7
|6
|92
|6
|4.7
|6
|339
|29
|Virat Kohli
|IND
|354
|103
|29
|6
|88.5
|0
|4
|6
|334
|30
|Dilshan Madushanka
|SL
|4
|4
|1
|0
|50
|11
|6.3
|5
|333
|31
|Sadeera Samarawickrama
|SL
|295
|108
|29
|4
|106.5
|0
|-
|5
|328
|32
|Colin Ackermann
|NET
|153
|69
|17
|0
|78.9
|5
|4.8
|6
|327
|33
|Mehidy& Hasan Miraz
|BAN
|144
|57
|16
|1
|72.7
|6
|5.2
|6
|316
|34
|Keshav Maharaj
|SA
|48
|40
|6
|1
|78.7
|7
|4.9
|6
|315
|35
|Devon Conway
|NZ
|277
|152
|36
|4
|104.9
|0
|-
|6
|315
|36
|Mohammed Shami
|IND
|2
|1
|0
|0
|33.3
|9
|4.5
|2
|294
|37
|Rashid Khan
|AFG
|56
|23
|5
|2
|88.9
|6
|4.9
|5
|292
|38
|Josh Hazlewood
|AUS
|3
|2
|0
|0
|75
|8
|5.4
|6
|289
|39
|Shakib Al Hasan
|BAN
|61
|40
|5
|2
|62.9
|7
|5.1
|5
|285
|40
|Haris Rauf
|PAK
|18
|16
|2
|1
|81.8
|10
|6.8
|6
|277
|41
|Scott Edwards
|NET
|204
|78
|18
|2
|90.7
|0
|-
|6
|273
|42
|Lockie Ferguson
|NZ
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16.7
|8
|5.6
|5
|266
|43
|Mitchell Marsh
|AUS
|225
|121
|23
|9
|91.5
|2
|6.1
|6
|263
|44
|Hasan Ali
|PAK
|20
|12
|4
|0
|71.4
|8
|5.8
|5
|259
|45
|Abdullah Shafique
|PAK
|264
|113
|26
|7
|94.3
|0
|-
|5
|258
|46
|Dawid Malan
|ENG
|236
|140
|31
|5
|105.8
|0
|-
|6
|249
|47
|Reece Topley
|ENG
|16
|15
|3
|0
|177.8
|8
|6.6
|3
|246
|48
|Shoriful Islam
|BAN
|27
|12
|3
|1
|112.5
|8
|6.5
|6
|244
|49
|Mitchell Starc
|AUS
|58
|28
|5
|1
|62.4
|7
|6.3
|6
|243
|50
|Lungi Ngidi
|SA
|11
|7
|0
|0
|28.9
|7
|5.2
|5
|230
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com