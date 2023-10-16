When Rahul Stunned Kohli And Gill

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy Indian Cricket Team/Instagram

Within the confines of the Indian dressing room, Wicket-keeper K L Rahul received the Best Fielder of the Match prize, presented by Fielding Coach T Dilip, for his fielding contributions during Saturday's India-Pakistan World Cup 2023 game.

Dilip commended the entire Indian bowling attack for their agility and swift movements on the field.

'Special mention to Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, and Jasprit Bumrah for moving around quickly to their places, doing their best in the afternoon by going back to back,' Dilip said.

The fielding coach hailed Ravindra Jadeja for his speed and accuracy in the match against Pakistan.

Once Rahul was honoured with the Best Fielder of the Match award, the reactions from both Virat Kohli, who won the Best Fielder medal after the Australia game, and Shubman Gill were truly priceless.