World Cup 2023: Who Can Make It To Semis?

World Cup 2023 has certainly got fans glued to 50 overs cricket.



The ODI format, which seemed in its last breath, seems to have got a new lease of life with the World Cup producing some unbelievable upsets, some record-breaking wins and memorable individual performances.



But there is still a lot to play for the 10 teams with 20 matches still left in the league stage.

While India have one foot in the semi-finals courtesy of their perfect start, New Zealand and South Africa are close on their heels, with Australia bouncing back after a poor start.



Defending champions England look set for a shock early exit from the World Cup after their eight-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka on Thursday -- their fourth loss in five games.



A look at what the teams need to do to reach the World Cup semi-finals:





India

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Current League Position: 1

World Cup Form Guide: W, W, W, W, W

Net Run Rate: +1.353

Table toppers India are in pole position to reach the semi-finals. Having won their first five games, India need just two wins from their last four games to be assured of a place in the last four.



India next face a tough match against defending champions England, who have struggled to get their act together in this tournament.

While the hosts will be expected to beat Sri Lanka and The Netherlands, they face a test of their credentials against the rampaging South Africans, who have been in sensational batting form in this World Cup.



Technically with 12 points, India will go through if one looks at the points table of the last World Cup when eventual winners England squeezed through with 12 points, while New Zealand made it on 11 points with the one point earned from their washed out match against India proving to be very crucial.



South Africa

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Current League Position: 2

World Cup Form Guide: W, W, L W, W

Net Run Rate: +2.370

Except for their shock defeat against The Netherlands, South Africa have bulldozed their way past every other opponent. They are second in the standings with four wins from five games, but their net run rate of +2.370 could come in handy to decide the group winners in case they finish level on points with India or New Zealand.



Interestingly, South Africa have won all of their four games batting first after blasting their way to huge totals -- 428 vs Sri Lanka, 311 vs Australia, 399 vs England and 382 vs Bangladesh.

Incredibly they could not chase down 246 against the Dutch which put a question mark on their batting line-up in high-pressure games like the semi-final or final.



South Africa need three more wins from their last four games to seal their place in the semi-finals even though two wins could also see them progress because of their high net run rate.



The Proteas will look to win at least two of their next three games against Pakistan, New Zealand and India, while hoping to avoid another upset against dangerous Afghanistan in their last league game.



New Zealand

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Current League Position: 3

World Cup Form Guide: W, W, W, W, L

Net Run Rate: +1.481

New Zealand also look set to make it to the semi-finals after starting with four straight wins.



Though they lost to India in their last league match, they are sitting pretty with four wins from five matches.



The Kiwis can't afford to be complacent as they next face Australia, South Africa, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.



A couple of defeats could jeopardise their chances of advancing to the semis.



Australia

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Current League Position: 4

World Cup Form Guide: L, L, W, W, W

Net Run Rate: +1.142

Australia have bounced back in great style after a horror start.



After losses against India and South Africa, the five-time champions got their campaign back on track with three successive victories.



Australia retrieved their mojo with victories against former champions Sri Lanka and Pakistan before they trounced The Netherlands by a record 309 runs.



Australia are fourth with six points from five matches, but their route to the semi-finals hinges on how they fare in two key games -- against New Zealand and England.



If they win both those games, then their path to the semis will be assured as they face Afghanistan and Bangladesh in their final two matches.

Sri Lanka

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Current League Position: 5

World Cup Form Guide: L, L, L, W, W

Net Run Rate: -0.205

Sri Lanka jumped back into contention with a thumping eight-wicket victory against England in Bengaluru on Thursday.

This was Sri Lanka's second win in a row as they bounced back after three straight losses, to stay in the hunt for the semi-finals.



The 1996 champions started with three straight defeats against South Africa, Pakistan and Australia, but have now managed to turn the tide despite losing captain Dasun Shanaka and pace bowler Matheesha Pathirana due to injuries.

To progress to the semi-finals against all odds, Sri Lanka need to avoid defeat at all costs in their remaining games. They face Afghanistan on Monday followed by a tough game against hosts India three days later before taking on Bangladesh and New Zealand.



Pakistan

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Current League Position: 6

World Cup Form Guide: W, W, L, L, L

Net Run Rate: -0.400

Pakistan started off with two confident victories, but the seven-wicket thrashing at India's hands turned off their campaign.



The heavy defeat followed by stinging criticism from former players and fans seems to have affected the Pakistan players' morale as they suffered a hat-trick of defeats.



The eight-wicket defeat against Afghanistan has made their qualification for the semi-finals difficult for the 1992 champions.



Pakistan, who have four points from five matches, need to win their last four games to advance to the last four. But considering their current form, it seems unlikely that Pakistan will win successive matches against South Africa, New Zealand and England.



Afghanistan

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Current League Position: 7

World Cup Form Guide: L, L, W, L, W

Net Run Rate: -0.969

Afghanistan have enjoyed their best run in an ODI World Cup -- winning two matches in a single edition for the first time.



After losing to Bangladesh and India, Afghanistan caused the biggest upset of the World Cup after shocking defending champions England by 69 runs.



They continued their giant-killing run with another memorable victory against Pakistan, handing their neighbours a famous eight-wicket thrashing.



Afghanistan need to win their last four matches to make it to the semis but they face an impossible task with Australia and South Africa as their opponents in their final two league games.

Bangladesh

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Current League Position: 9

World Cup Form Guide: W, L, L, L, L

Net Run Rate: -1.253

Bangladesh made a bright start to the World Cup with a six-wicket victory against Afghanistan in their opening match.



Four successive defeats have left Bangladesh with virtually no chance of progressing.



Even if they win their last four matches, Bangladesh will end up with 10 points which might not be enough to make it to the semis.





England

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Current League Position: 9

World Cup Form Guide: L, W, L, L, L

Net Run Rate: -1.634

Defending champions England are on the brink of an early exit as their sorry run in World Cup 2023 continued.

It was another forgettable performance from England on Thursday as they were sent packing by Sri Lanka for 156 in 33.2 overs before the islanders romped home to an emphatic eight-wicket win with nearly 25 overs to spare.

England's only win in the World Cup has been against Bangladesh while they have suffered big defeats against New Zealand, Afghanistan and South Africa.

With four defeats from five games coupled with a negative net run rate of -1.634, England face the prospect of bowing out in the league stage even if they win their remaining four games.

Another defeat against in-form India on Sunday could make England the first team to be knocked out of the World Cup.



The Netherlands

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Current League Position: 10

World Cup Form Guide: L, L, W, L, L

Net Run Rate: -1.902

Even though they lost four out of five games so far, The Netherlands have ensured that this will be a memorable World Cup with an upset victory against South Africa, one of the top teams in the tournament.



The Netherlands-Bangladesh match on Saturday could see one of the teams making an early exit.