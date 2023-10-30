Buttler bamboozled! Kuldeep delivers ball of the World Cup 2023

Both were equally good balls: Kuldeep Yadav on prized wickets of Babar Azam and Jos Buttler

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav had bowled a beauty to castle Babar Azam in the 2019 World Cup and he produced an equally good ball to remove England captain Jos Buttler in the World Cup game in Lucknow on Sunday.

Kuldeep made it 52 for five in England's run chase by dismissing skipper Buttler (10) with a stunning ball that pitched way outside the off stump before turning back sharply to crash the stumps.

That delivery reminded of his exploits against Pakistan in the 2019 edition of the World Cup when he breached Pakistan batter Babar's defences.

IMAGE: Jos Buttler is bowled out by Kuldeep Yadav’s unplayable delivery. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

”I would say both balls were very good. They were same balls in my view. There was no change. Quality is important and both were quality batters. The team also won. It was also special to play in front a big crowd like that,” said Kuldeep after India's 100-run win in Lucknow.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami set up the win for India in a low-scoring game with magical opening spells. After the opening powerplay, Kuldeep's job was to maintain the pressure and he was able to do that.

“Shami and Bumrah bowled very well in the power play. My plan was just to bowl on a good length. There was spin and I used the crease well.”

Kuldeep loves to bowl under lights and he got to do that on Sunday as India batted first for the first time in the tournament.

“It is good if batting comes first. It is even better if the total is good, then it is more fun to bowl under lights. 230 was a decent score on this wicket. The way Rohit bhai batted it helped us put a respectable total,” added Kuldeep.