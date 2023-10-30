News
When You Troll Virat Kohli....

When You Troll Virat Kohli....

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 30, 2023 09:59 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli walks back dejected after being dismissed for a duck for the first time in an ODI World Cup. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters
 

The fervent exchanges among Indian and English cricket fans were on display during the World Cup 2023 game between India and England at the Ekana stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

In an impressive display of bowling from Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav, India triumphed over England by 100 runs, marking their sixth consecutive victory in this World Cup.

Virat Kohli

The day took an unexpected turn for Virat Kohli as he was out for a duck after just nine balls. The Lucknow crowd was taken aback by this rare setback from one of the batters they had come to watch.

The Barmy Army promptly taunted Kohli by sharing a meme to celebrate his dismissal.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan joined in with a cheeky tweet: 'Does getting @imVkohli out for a duck automatically secure @david_willey an England central contract...!!! #CWC23'

Despite India posting a modest total, their bowlers were in exceptional form, with Joe Root and Ben Stokes suffering the same fate as Kohli, out for a duck.

Joe Root

 

Ben Stokes

The Bharat Army, promptly responded with witty and amusing retorts to the earlier jibes.

Indian fans wasted no time in reminding the Barmy Army of England's position at the bottom of the World Cup 2023 points table.

Virat Kohli

 

Virat Kohli

 

Virat Kohli

 

