'Our batting failed to back up bowlers,' says disappointed Buttler

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 29, 2023 23:17 IST
Jos Buttler

IMAGE: Jos Buttler walks after losing his wicket, bowled out by India's Kuldeep Yadav. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Jos Buttler, the disappointed England captain, expressed his team's frustration over their lack of execution and batting woes following a challenging loss to India.

Buttler said his side did not execute their plans and admitted they failed with the willow.

 

"Very disappointed. At the halfway stage, chasing 230, we would have fancied ourselves. Same old story. Very disappointed. I wasn't sure about the dew, the gut failed said we should chase," he said.

"I think whichever way you want to go, you have to be committed. It's all about execution. It is. The answer is on a postcard, I think. It was a great start in the powerplay by the bowlers, the guys found some movement."

"The ground fielding was good. But the way we batted, we didn't back that up."

The top seven teams after the league stage of this World Cup will join hosts Pakistan in the 2025 Champions Trophy. England are languishing at the bottom of the table.

Asked about that, Buttler said, "Yeah, we are aware of that and there's still lot to play for."

REDIFF CRICKET
