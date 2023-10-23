Guess Who Won The Best Fielder Prize?

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy BCCI/X

Team India has introduced a unique way of celebrating fielding during World Cup 2023.

Players who exhibit outstanding fielding skills during a match are awarded a medal, which they wear until the next game.

Five different players have been honoured so far: Virat Kohli for his fielding during the Australia game; Shardul Thakur in the match against Afghanistan; Wicket-keeper K L Rahul for the Pakistan game; Ravindra Jadeja for his stellar fielding against Bangladesh.

Shreyas Iyer is the latest awardee, for his exceptional fielding against New Zealand in Dharamsala on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

In a creative twist, the winner of the Best Fielder medal was unveiled via a spider cam.