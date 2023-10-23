News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Guess Who Won The Best Fielder Prize?

Guess Who Won The Best Fielder Prize?

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 23, 2023 12:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shreyas Iyer

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy BCCI/X
 

Team India has introduced a unique way of celebrating fielding during World Cup 2023.

Players who exhibit outstanding fielding skills during a match are awarded a medal, which they wear until the next game.

Five different players have been honoured so far: Virat Kohli for his fielding during the Australia game; Shardul Thakur in the match against Afghanistan; Wicket-keeper K L Rahul for the Pakistan game; Ravindra Jadeja for his stellar fielding against Bangladesh.

 

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer is the latest awardee, for his exceptional fielding against New Zealand in Dharamsala on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

Shreyas Iyer

In a creative twist, the winner of the Best Fielder medal was unveiled via a spider cam.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
PHOTOS: Shami, Kohli shine as India down NZ to go top
PHOTOS: Shami, Kohli shine as India down NZ to go top
PIX: India ease past New Zealand, end 20-year wait
PIX: India ease past New Zealand, end 20-year wait
Shami took the opportunity with both hands: Rohit
Shami took the opportunity with both hands: Rohit
Rani, Kajol, Sushmita Celebrate Durga Pooja
Rani, Kajol, Sushmita Celebrate Durga Pooja
How Long Will Israelis, Palestinians Weep?
How Long Will Israelis, Palestinians Weep?
Recipe: Kosha Mangsho
Recipe: Kosha Mangsho
Elderly Sikh assaulted after car accident in US, dies
Elderly Sikh assaulted after car accident in US, dies

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

'King Kohli did it in style'

'King Kohli did it in style'

Dharamsala Special: Fog Stops Play!

Dharamsala Special: Fog Stops Play!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances