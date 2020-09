September 15, 2020 16:54 IST

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy Royal Challengers Bangalore/Twitter

In the latest segment of its 'My COVID Heroes' series, Royal Challengers Bangalore salute Ganesh Nayak, founder of the Mumbai NGO Animals Matter to Me.

During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Animals Matter to Me highlighted the impact of the lockdown on stray animals and intensified its food drive for them.

'Real Heroes have empathy for everyone, be it humans for animals,' says RCB bowling star Dale Steyn in the video paying tribute to Ganesh Nayak.