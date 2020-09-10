SEE: Kohli's RCB salute Covid Hero Akshay Kothwale

September 10, 2020 17:57 IST

IMAGE: Autorickshaw driver Akshay Kothawale fed 400 migrant workers every day in Pune during the lockdown. Photograph: PTI

In the second part of their 'My Covid Heroes' series, Royal Challengers Bangalore paid tribute to autorickshaw driver Akshay Kothwale who postponed his wedding and used the money to feed migrant labourers and those in distress on the streets of Pune.

'My marriage was fixed for May 25th, but lockdown was declared in our country on March 24. And because of the lockdown many people lost their jobs and the labourers were going hungry, so this thing was not okay with me and my fiance,' Akshay says in the video posted by RCB on Instagram.

'I took the Rs 2 lakh saved for my marriage, and my friends and neighbours also joined me, and we started feeding 400 poor migrants everyday with empathy.'

'In between all this my father passed away. He helped us and prayed for us till his last breath,' he adds.

Akshay didn't just stop at that, but he is also helping senior citizens and pregnant women by offering them free rides to clinics in his vehicle.

He is also going around Pune creating awareness on how to stay protected against the coronavirus.

'The lockdown has been relaxed, but the workers still don't have any jobs or money so we are still helping them.'

'Real Heroes make sacrifices that not everyone can. For them, their duty is most important,' says RCB's bowling star Dale Steyn in the video paying tribute to Akshay Kothwale.