Saiyami is dressed up and ready for IPL

Saiyami is dressed up and ready for IPL

By Rediff Cricket
September 15, 2020 11:01 IST
Saiyami Kher

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy Saiyami Kher/Instagram
 

Bollywood actor Saiyami Kher has the IPL on her mind.

Saiyami uploaded a video on Instagram, saying, 'I'm all dressed up and ready for some exciting cricket. 5 days to go! Lockdown has left me even more needy for cricket... Who are you supporting and who do you think is going to win the IPL?'

 

 

This wasn't the first time that Saiyami, a huge cricket fan, has posted a video of her playing cricket.

Before 2020 dawned, she uploaded a video in which she was can be seen hitting the straight drive and the flick to full-length deliveries with the finesse of a professional batsman.

Sayami Kher

IMAGE: Saiyami flanked by Mumbai In dians stars Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard

A devotee of Sachin Tendulkar's mastery over the game, Saiyami reviewed Sachin A Billion Dreams for Rediff.com.

Her Insta bio, in fact, leaves no room for doubt about her priorities: 'Sport/Sachin/Chocolate/Cinema lover. Model & Actor.'

Rediff Cricket
