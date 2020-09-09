SEE: Kohli's 'royal salute' to Captain Raval

September 09, 2020 17:14 IST

IMAGE: Air India pilot Captain Swati Raval. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Ajit Kumar Bhardwaj/Twitter

Virat Kohli and his Royal Challengers Bangalore team have saluted Air India pilot Captain Swati Raval who brought 263 stranded Indians home from Italy amid the COVID-19 pandemic in March.

Video: Kind courtesy, Royal Challengers Bangalore/Instagram

Captain Raval is the first lady pilot to operate a rescue flight.

'In the last few months, the entire world stopped. But there were some people who were unstoppable. Come let's meet one brave personality who even in such hard times soared high in the sky!'

'We Royal Challengers give a royal salute to each and every real challenger out there,' RCB Captain Kohli says in the video.

'My Covid Heroes! The wait is over! Here is our Real Challenger Swati Raval, an epitome of courage. During these difficult times she truly displayed the Challenger Spirit by flying stranded Indians from Italy.'