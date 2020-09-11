SEE: Kohli's RCB salute A B de Villiers' parents

September 11, 2020 18:54 IST

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy RCB/Twitter

In the third part of its 'My COVID Heroes' series, Royal Challengers Bangalore's star batsman A B de Villiers talks about his parents.

RCB Skipper Virat Kohli paid tribute to AB's father Dr Abraham Benjamin de Villiers, and his mother Millie de Villiers who helps the good doctor.

AB's parents worked on the frontline to fight the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa.

'Just like AB's parents, we all know of real challengers in our lives who have been fighting on the frontline during this pandemic. Share their stories with us using #MyCOVIDHeroes #WeAreChallengers These challengers deserve to be known, deserve to be celebrated! #PlayBold', RCB captioned the video.

'If jerseys could talk, this one would have said thank you. Let me tell you about my real challenger. That is my dad (Abraham B de Villiers). He's a general practitioner from back home, in South Africa, who worked on the frontline during the Covid pandemic. He put himself on the line. My mum (Millie de Villiers) also helped in the practice. And I am very proud to be their son.'

'We, Royal Challengers, give a royal salute to each and every real challenger out there,' Kohli said.

'To the countless real challengers, whose undying spirit and sacrifice made it possible for all of us to get back on the field.'