SEE: RCB salutes Covid Hero Shahnawaz Shaikh

September 12, 2020 17:42 IST

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy RCB/Twitter

In the fourth part of its 'My COVID Heroes' series, Royal Challengers Bangalore cricketers talk about Mumbai's Shahnawaz Shaikh who sold his SUV to fund free oxygen cylinders for needy patients in the city.

After the lockdown began in March, Shaikh wanted to do what he could to help people battling coronavirus.

'My vehicle is not important, saving people's lives is,' he said.

RCB commended this Covid Hero who didn't hesitate to sell his most prized possession to help those in dire need.

Salute, Shahnawaz Shaikh!