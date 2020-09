September 14, 2020 17:32 IST

Chennai Super Kings shared a video clip of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Shane Watson batting in the nets.

Mahi and Watto are seen giving the ball a good tonk as CSK prepares for the opening game in IPL 2020, versus the Mumbai Indians, on Saturday, September 19.

'At the ripe old age of 39, just two old guys doing what we love,' Watto captioned the video.

Age is just a number at Dad's Army.