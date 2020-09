September 08, 2020 12:54 IST

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain Virat Kohli plays football during a training session. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy, Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore continued a long standing tradition -- by kicking off a new IPL season with a football game.

Captain Virat Kohli's Hot Dogs took on A B de Villiers's Cool Cats.

'Kicking off the IPL season with a football match has been a tradition at RCB for many years. It was all smiles in the camp when AB's Cool Cats took on Virat's Hot Dogs,' RCB captioned the video on Instagram.