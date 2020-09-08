News
SEE: Bumrah imitates 6 bowlers. Guess who?

SEE: Bumrah imitates 6 bowlers. Guess who?

By Rediff Cricket
September 08, 2020 15:54 IST
Jasprit Bumrah

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Mumbai Indians/Instagram

Players are breaking sweat training for IPL 2020.

Mumbai Indians, who are based in Abu Dhabi, shared a video of Jasprit Bumrah bowling in the nets.

Boom Boom can be seen imitating the bowling actions of a number of cricketers.

 

Jasprit Bumrah

MI asked fans to guess Boom Boom's different bowling actions.

He began with the action of MI mate Lasith Malinga who has pulled out of the IPL for personal reasons.

Boom Boom then imitated the legendary Glenn McGrath before trying Ashish Nehra's left-arm bowling action.

He, then, turned to spin, imitating Kedar Jadhav, Shane Warne and Anil Kumble respectively.

 

 

Boom Boom, who looks bashful and serious on a cricket ground, is a funny kid after all.

Rediff Cricket
