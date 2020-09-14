SEE: De Villiers all praise for Kohli's captaincy

Last updated on: September 14, 2020 16:35 IST

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain Virat Kohli and RCB team-mate A B de Villiers hit half centuries to defeat the Kings XI Punjab and end a six game losing streak, April 13, 2019. Photograph: BCCI

A B de Villiers believes Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain Virat Kohli sets the right example by leading from the front, adding that RCB has a good chance of winning its maiden IPL title season.

Video: Kind courtesy Royal Challengers Bangalore/Instagram

De Villiers praises the BCCI for getting the IPL going in the UAE despite the pandemic.

'I think the clarity about the IPL happening came one month back, more or less. BCCI has done a remarkable job in getting the IPL going, we are very excited to play the tournament. I am feeling better than ever so I am looking to be out there with the boys,' de Villiers tells Danish Sait on Bold Diaries: AB de Villiers Unplugged posted on the RCB Instagram feed.

'We have worked so hard, we have a good work ethic, it really feels like everyone has bought into this hard-working environment.'

'The credit needs to go to Virat. He sets the example and leads from the front. It is pretty easy to follow when you have a captain who is always leading from the front, de Villiers points out.

The former South Africa captain believes RCB have a good chance of ending their title drought this season.

'There is a different feel this time, there is back-up everywhere looking at our options. Virat and the coaches can find the best playing XI, there are options in every single department, be it batting, bowling, and fielding,' asserts de Villiers.

RCB, the losing finalists in 2009, 2011 and 2016, take on the SunRisers Hyderabad in their opening game on Monday, September 21.