Bengaluru Test: Did Overconfidence Cost India?

IMAGE: Surprisingly, India stuck to a pre-determined plan. Backing their long batting line-up and expecting the pitch to turn later in the game, they went in with three spinners and chose to bat first, despite the conditions screaming otherwise. Photograph: BCCI

Was Team India guilty of over confidence? Did they take 2021 World Test Champions New Zealand too lightly?



India, who have not lost a Test series at home in 11 years -- including 18 series wins in a row -- are virtually impossible to beat at home.



But underdogs New Zealand defied the odds, pulling off a shock eight wicket win in the rain-hit first Test in Bengaluru on Sunday.



India have only themselves to blame for the thrashing. The hosts misread the conditions, opting to bat first in overcast weather on a pace-friendly pitch. The surface, covered for three days, had dampness beneath, and the skies above suggested a challenge for any batting side.



Team India's overconfidence may have contributed to their downfall. India trusted that their batting line-up could weather any storm, just as they had against Bangladesh last month, when Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja rescued them from a precarious position on a lively surface in Chennai.

IMAGE: Captain Rohit Sharma and his deputy Jasprit Bumrah will have their task cut out ahead of the second Test in Pune, starting on Thursday, October 24, 2024. Photograph: BCCI

Captain Rohit Sharma bravely took full responsibility for the toss debacle, offering Coach Gautam Gambhir some breathing space. While it may seem like just one mistake, such decisive moments can unravel an entire season for the Indian team.

The Indian team management took the conditions and New Zealand bowlers for granted. Matt Henry had been in great form coming into the game, 23 wickets in 4 Tests in 2024, the young Will O'Rourke took wickets in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, while Tim Southee is always handy in conditions suiting pacers.



India's confidence was on a high after the 2-0 series victory in Bangladesh. They could be forgiven for taking New Zealand lightly after they had come into the series on the back of a 0-2 series whitewash in Sri Lanka.



New Zealand's experienced pace attack ensured there was no similar escape for the Indians.



Within minutes, Rohit Sharma realised his folly as getting bat to ball was becoming a task and he tried to hit his way out of trouble but paid the price. When Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan and K L Rahul perished for ducks, it was clear India were in big trouble.



Once India collapsed for 46, the game was almost beyond recovery. Even though they had made a spirited comeback after conceding 350 run first innings lead, it turned to be an impossible task. Despite a fightback in the second innings, India's hopes faded with another late collapse on Day 4, losing seven wickets for 54 runs.

IMAGE: K L Rahul is likely to lose his place to Shubman Gill if he is ruled fit for the Pune Test. Photograph: BCCI

After all, in the history of Test cricket only once had a team come back to draw the Test after getting bowled out for under 50.

This crushing defeat is a major wake-up call for Team India.



While India's focus was on the coming tour of Australia, they now face the real possibility of losing a home series for the first time in over a decade.



With the Pune pitch expected to assist spinners, India might stick to their three spinner strategy. But with just three days between Tests, Rishabh Pant's injury looms large, and his absence could be a major blow.

K L Rahul could make way for Shubman Gill to strengthen the batting line-up, while Mohammed Siraj could be replaced by Akash Deep.



India has bounced back from setbacks before, and they have do so again to avoid a major embarrassment at home.