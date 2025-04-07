How Dhoni Fared In His Last 10 IPLs

For the first time in his illustrious IPL career, Mahendra Singh Dhoni finds himself under scrutiny.
With CSK enduring one of its worst starts in the IPL, the spotlight is firmly on the veteran who has scored just 76 runs in 4 innings this season.
IPL 2015
Dhoni scored 372 runs in 17 games at a strike rate of 121.
He hit one 50 as CSK finished runners-up to Mumbai Indians.
IPL 2016
With CSK suspended, Dhoni turned out for Rising Pune Supergiant.
A forgettable season for team and skipper, who managed just 284 runs in 14 matches.
RPS finished 7th out of 8 teams.
IPL 2017
Dhoni was axed as captain, but fared well with the bat -- 290 runs at a strike rate of 115.
RPS suffered a heartbreaking 1 run defeat against MI in the final.
IPL 2018
With CSK back in the IPL fold, Dhoni returned to form in style.
He smashed 455 runs at a strike rate of 150, including three 50s, playing a key role in CSK's 3rd title win.
IPL 2019
Dhoni led from the front again, scoring 416 at a strike rate of 134.
CSK lost to MI by 1 run in a thriller final.
IPL 2020
Moved to the UAE due to COVID-19, IPL 2020 proved challenging for CSK.
They finished 7th; Dhoni endured a poor season, managing just 200 runs in 12 innings, crossing 30 only once.
IPL 2021
With the top order in dominant form, Dhoni had little to do with the bat.
He scored just 114 runs in 11 innings, with a highest score of 18*, but CSK lifted their 4th IPL title.
IPL 2022
Dhoni started the season with a flourish, scoring a 50 in the opener and chipping in with useful cameos throughout to tally 232 runs in 14 matches.
CSK ended 9th in the 10-team league.
IPL 2023
Dhoni's batting returns dipped further -- just 104 runs, his lowest in any IPL season as he came out to bat in the final overs.
Yet, CSK powered through to their 5th title, beating Gujarat Titans.
IPL 2024
Continuing to bat in the death overs, Dhoni managed 161 runs in 14 games, providing brief but entertaining cameos.
CSK failed to make it to the play-offs.