Games like these happen, we will move forward: Rohit

IMAGE: India captain Rohit Sharma with New Zealand skipper Tom Latham. Photograph: BCCI

India captain Rohit Sharma is confident that his team will bounce back from the eight-wicket defeat against New Zealand in the first Test in Bengaluru by winning the next two games, just like it won four on trot against England earlier this year.



India paid a heavy price misjudging the conditions and electing to bat after winning the toss. Electing to bat in overcast conditions on Day 2 after the first day's play was washed out, India were bowled out for 46 in the first innings, their lowest-ever total at home.



The hosts bounced back in the second innings courtesy of superb knocks of Sarfaraz Khan (150) and Rishabh Pant (99) in the second essay but the huge first innings lead of 356 runs ensured the Kiwis didn't have much to chase in the second innings as they eased to victory to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.



Rachin Ravindra was regal in both innings as he nullified India's ace spinners with ease.



"Games like these happen. We will move forward. We lost a game against England and won four games after that. We know exactly what is needed from each one of us," Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony here on Sunday.



He had been upfront in admitting that he read the conditions wrong but having said that, he never thought India would be bowled out for 46.



"I said in my press conference that we knew it will be sticky early on but we didn't expect to be out for 46. New Zealand bowled well and we failed to respond to that," Rohit said.



For the skipper, the silver lining was Sarfaraz and Pant's approach in the second innings where India scored 462 to set a target of 107.



"It was a good effort with the bat in the second innings. We didn't bat well in the first innings. So we knew what was ahead and couple of guys stood out.



"When you are 350 behind you can't think too much about it, just got to see the ball and bat. Couple of partnerships were really exciting to watch. We could have easily been bowled out cheaply but proud of the effort."

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah reacts during Day 5 of the first Test in Bengaluru on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

He was really happy that the young duo batted only in the manner they know.



"Everyone is on the edge of the seat when those two bat. Rishabh left a few balls and then played shots. Sarfaraz showed great maturity as well."



Rachin Ravindra, who plays for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, practiced in Chennai on red and black soil tracks ahead of the Test series to prepare for Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.



Ravindra's superb 134 off 157 in the first innings was largely responsible for New Zealand bagging a decisive 350-run lead. He ensured no dramas on Day 5, stroking 39 not out in a tricky chase to earn the Player of the Match award.



"As long as I am clear and know my plan, it helps. Knowing when to go forward or back helps. Was trying to get a feel of different pitches while preparing in Chennai, red and black soil. Netted everyday, invaluable experience," Ravindra said.



"I try to be in good positions to be able to score, open up areas. Want to rotate strike too, not necessarily attack."



Ravindra's grandparents still live in Bengaluru and it was a special effort in front of his family members with his father in the stands.



"It's a nice city, was a nice wicket to bat on. Having family is emotional, phone starts blowing up, crowd too. Makes it even more special."

IMAGE: Will Young and Rachin Ravindra celebrate winning the first Test. Photograph: BCCI

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham conceded that it was a good toss to lose taking conditions into account.



"I thought we'd bat, good toss to lose in the end. Guys put the ball in the right areas for a long time in the first innings and got rewards," Latham, only the third Black Caps skipper after Graham Dowling (1969) and John Wright (1988) to win a Test in India, said.

"I knew India would come back and they did but our bowlers showed up with the second ball. We know what a quality side India are, we thought the new ball would help them too, built a couple of big partnerships, hundred stand got us forward."



The skipper was all praise for William O'Rourke, who was instrumental in India's collapse in the second innings with three wicket maidens in succession.



"O'Rourke has been fantastic, has hit the international stage like he belongs. Hits the pitch hard and gets it to move in the air and off the pitch. Hard to face him in the nets.



"(Tim) Southee and (Matt) Henry too. Southee's partnership with Rachin was crucial. Rachin - a young guy who's played a few Tests, but he's slotted into a new role nicely over the last year. He settled the nerves with his batting today."