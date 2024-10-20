News
One loss won't stop India from playing fearless cricket: Rohit

One loss won't stop India from playing fearless cricket: Rohit

Last updated on: October 20, 2024 16:28 IST
IMAGE: Indian captain Rohit Sharma discusses with vice captain Jasprit Bumrah on Day 5 of the 1st Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru, on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Indian captain Rohit Sharma discusses with vice captain Jasprit Bumrah on Day 5 of the 1st Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru, on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Skipper Rohit Sharma on Sunday asserted that India will not change their newfound aggressive approach towards Test cricket after just one defeat.

New Zealand outclassed India by eight wickets in the first Test here but the home side showed immense fight to score 462 in the second innings after getting bundled out for 46 in the first dig.

 

“We don't change our mindset based on one game or one series. We are not going to change our mindset fearing the losing of a Test match,” Rohit said in the post-match press meet.

"Some of the shots, some of these guys (Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant) played in the middle, knowing we're 350 behind shows what they want to go out and do. And that is how it's going to stay," Rohit said of the pair's innovative style of batting.

"Even if we find ourselves ahead in the game, we're not going to change our attitude. When we are behind, we're going to try and see how we can put the pressure on the opposition.

"Some of the Tests we played recently shows what I'm talking about and that's how it's going to be."

"It's one thing to talk about it, but actually we went out there (in Bengaluru) and played some fearless cricket,” added Rohit.

India displayed a similar attitude against Bangladesh recently in Kanpur, pushing for victory despite losing over two days to rain.

“It's about to try and not let the opposition know that we are under pressure or we are behind the game. When you are actually behind, you want to try and do extraordinary things and play without any fear.

But Rohit saw a flip side of this, saying the visiting batters have also been trying to find ways to tame Indian bowlers, especially spinners.

The 37-year-old picked the Rachin Ravindra's hundred as an example.

“Some of the shots Rachin played were really, really good. He played well against spinners. He understood what our spinners were trying to do and he didn't back off from playing his natural game. Rachin and (Devon) Conway put our spinners under pressure playing different shots,” he said.

Rohit also reminisced about the hundred Ollie Pope made in the first Test at Hyderabad earlier this year, while employing different types of sweeps against Indian spinners.

“England batters had done that. Anyone who is coming to India now, they are trying to put the pressure on the bowlers by doing different things, different methods. But we know exactly what we are supposed to do when the situation like that arises,” he added.

AGENCIES
